Convicted Wilbarger County jail administrator will serve time in Wichita County Jail

A former administrator of the Wilbarger County jail will spend 90 days in the Wichita County Jail as part of her punishment for stealing money from inmates.

Jessica Leann Kuehn, 35, pleaded guilty to theft by a public servant on Tuesday.

Kuehn

In addition to jail time, Kuehn, of Quanah, was sentenced to 10 years probation and must reimburse more than $64,000 in stolen funds and perform 100 hours of community service.

Her crime came to light in January 2023 during an investigation by a Texas Ranger. At the time, Kuehn admitted to taking $7,000 from a kiosk where inmates could access their commissary money.

A subsequent audit revealed more than $60,000 was missing from the accounts.

Staley Heatly, 46th Judicial District Attorney, said Kuehn will serve her jail time in Wichita County because of her association with the Wilbarger County Jail.

