Convicted Willows murderer denied parole again

Jul. 6—Parole was denied once again last week for Steve Burdell Currier, the man convicted of murdering another patron in a Willows bar in 1984.

According to the Glenn County District Attorney's Office, Currier entered into a three-year parole denial at the virtual parole board hearing held on Thursday and will serve an additional three years before parole will be considered again. In 2019, the parole board had denied parole for Currier as well.

District Attorney Dwayne R. Stewart wrote a letter to the California Board of Parole Hearings voicing Glenn County's opposition to Currier's parole from California State Prison-Corcoran and attended electronically. The hearing was also attended by Bill and Patricia Stewart, the victim's father and stepmother.

Currier, now 64, was previously convicted of murder and sentenced to 31 years to life. On Nov. 6, 1984, Currier was harassing and threatening to kill another patron at the Crossroads Bar in Willows.

According to the DA's office, Currier told the victim he "would take care of him" and revealed a knife, threatening to "cut his heart out" and said that it was nothing for him to take a life.

A third patron, Todd Stewart, stood up and began to put on his coat and remarked that Currier was not really going to stab anyone.

Currier responded by stabbing Stewart, who succumbed to his wounds later that night.

The DA's office said Currier also threatened the bartender that night and she locked herself in the bar's office after he told her, "If you snitch on me, I'll cut your heart all the way out."

Currier stated to a registered nurse who was drawing his blood that night, "I finally got my wish, I got someone," according to officials.

Currier had previously been convicted in 1978 of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, for shooting (non-fatally) a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Deputy, according to the DA's office, and had spent most of his adult life incarcerated in the prison system.