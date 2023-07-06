Conviction in Archdale man's death upheld

Jul. 6—ARCHDALE — The N.C. Court of Appeals has upheld a Greensboro man's murder conviction in the death of an Archdale man in 2017.

Edward Jorge Gardner, 38, was convicted in September 2021 of second-degree murder and of burning personal property in the death of Ralph Coleman Dunbar, 53, and was sentenced to up to 37 years in prison.

Dunbar's remains were found locked in the trunk of his own car after it had been set on fire in a wooded area off Falconridge Court in east Greensboro early on June 10, 2017. Dunbar's body was too badly burned to determine any injuries he had, but a medical examiner concluded that Dunbar probably was dead before the fire was set.

Dunbar was gay and answered a social media ad Gardner had placed seeking sex, according to the court records cited by the appeals court. The two exchanged text messages on June 9 about meeting and had a series phone calls to each other until 8:20 p.m. that night.

Gardner later told a friend they had met and had a good time, and police determined that Gardner was the last person Dunbar had spoken to on the phone.

In a search of a woman's apartment where Gardner sometimes lived, police found that a section of the carpet had been irregularly cut out, and around the cut-out section were spots where it looked like bleach had been poured onto the carpet. Under the new pieces of carpet and padding, the concrete floor had what looked like blood stains.

Blood found on linoleum at the base of the stairs and swabbings from the nozzle of a carpet-cleaning machine in the apartment both matched Dunbar's DNA. Gardner's appeal argued that the trial judge should have allowed the jury to consider whether Gardner could be guilty of voluntary manslaughter instead.

The jury had been given the options of first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

The Court of Appeals disagreed, writing that there was no evidence that Gardner was provoked and acted in the heat of the moment.

The theory would have been that the men had unprotected sex and then Gardner became enraged by learning Dunbar had lied about not having the virus that causes AIDS, but the court said there was no evidence at trial to back that up.