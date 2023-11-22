Conviction for attempted murder of girlfriend thrown out over missed speedy trial deadline

An Elkhart man previously found guilty in St. Joseph County of the attempted murder of his girlfriend has had his conviction thrown out on appeal in a unanimous opinion.

In September, 2021, Stevie Bradley was arrested and accused of a brutal attack on his then-girlfriend. The then-49-year-old first appeared in court Sept. 16, 2021, to face charges of attempted murder, strangulation, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery inflicting injury that causes a protracted loss or impairment of the function of a bodily member or organ.

At that first hearing, Bradley chose to represent himself with no attorney, and he asked the magistrate for an early trial, meaning the court would have to start his trial within 70 days.

He next appeared in court 12 days later and again asked for an early trial. St. Joseph Superior Court Judge John Marnocha granted Bradley's request and scheduled a trial for Dec. 6, 2021. That original trial date would have been one day before the Dec. 7 deadline to begin the trial. Indiana trial court rules allow a defendant to request a trial within 70 days. The Indiana Court of Appeals used that Sept. 28, 2021 second hearing as the official start of Bradley's 70-day trial window.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Judge Marnocha decided to order Bradley to undergo an evaluation of whether he was competent to stand trial. Bradley was deemed competent on March 15, 2022.

The 70-day deadline would have been put on hold during the competency evaluation. The appeals court noted the judge ordered that evaluation 62 days after the early trial motion, so when Bradley was deemed competent for trial on March 15, Judge Marnocha would have faced a March 23 deadline to begin the trial.

Marnocha, though, restarted the 70-day deadline from scratch, scheduling the trial for May 4, 2022. Bradley objected at the time, arguing that was outside the deadline for his trial.

The three appellate judges ruled that resetting of the deadline to be contrary to state trial rules.

Bradley eventually went on trial Aug. 8, 2022. He began the proceedings by again asking for his case to be discharged for violating the 70-day deadline, and Marnocha declined the motion. After a three-day trial, a jury found Bradley guilty of five felonies, and he was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison.

The appeals court vacated that conviction, ruling the state failed to proceed with trial before the deadline.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Elkhart man's conviction erased over judge's error in South Bend trial