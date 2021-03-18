Conviction, death penalty upheld of Oklahoman in beheading

This Dec. 18, 2017 photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Alton Alexander Nolen. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday, March 18, 2021, upheld the murder conviction and death sentence Nolen, who beheaded a co-worker in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore. (Oklahoma State Department of Corrections via AP)
·1 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday upheld the murder conviction and death sentence of man in the beheading of a co-worker in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore.

The court rejected claims that Alton Alexander Nolen, 36, was mentally ill and incompetent to stand trial in addition to improper jury selection, improper photographic evidence and prosecutorial misconduct.

Nolen’s defense attorneys did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Nolen was convicted and sentenced to death in for the 2014 beheading of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods.

Prosecutors said Nolen killed Hufford and wounded another co-worker after being suspended from his job at the plant for making threatening statements to co-workers.

Recommended Stories

  • Manslaughter conviction of ex-Oklahoma officer overturned

    The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned the manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison sentence of a former Oklahoma police officer based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. Former Tulsa officer Shannon James Kepler, 60, is a member of Creek Nation who was convicted of killing his daughter’s boyfriend in Tulsa on land within the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

  • Jesus, Paul and the border debate – why cherry-picking Bible passages misses the immigrant experience in ancient Rome

    The Bible contains many stories of migration, including that of Joseph, Mary and Jesus. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesImmigration reform is back on the agenda, with Congress taking up major legislation that could usher in a pathway to citizenship for millions of people living in the U.S. without legal status. This, and an increase in migrants crossing the southern border to the U.S., has seen many people retreat to two common positions on the issue. Advocates for reform generally emphasize the history of America as a nation of immigrants. Meanwhile, opponents draw to the identity of America as a nation based on the rule of law, with a sovereign right to protect its borders. Given the role that Christianity plays in many Americans’ lives and in politics in general, it shouldn’t be surprising that people from the religious right and left draw from the Bible to support their immigration perspectives. Biblical stories Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, for example, drew upon the Apostle Paul’s view of the government to back his support for child separation immigration policies at the border. “I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order,” he stated. For those in favor of a more progressive policy on immigration, there are numerous passages in the Bible that indicate a willingness to welcome strangers and foreigners. The truth is, the Bible has many stories of migration, beginning in the book of Genesis with Adam and Eve migrating from the Garden of Eden and concluding with the book of Revelation, where John, traditionally known as the apostle, lives as a deported criminal on Patmos, an island located west of Turkey. As a New Testament scholar, my research on how foreigners are portrayed during the first century has led me to recognize that selecting a few texts from Jesus’ teaching on welcoming the foreigner or the Apostle Paul’s teachings on the government does not provide the full story on the immigrant experience. In reality, their experience was politically and culturally complex. Immigrants in Rome during the time of Jesus and Paul encountered suspicion and hostility from the imperial authorities and Roman natives. Unfriendly Romans and noncountrymen Many foreigners in the capital of Rome were immigrants. David Noy, a scholar of classical literature, finds that they came to the empire either as captured slaves or voluntarily migrated in search of better opportunities. Some ancient Roman writers during the time of Jesus viewed the presence of immigrants negatively. Nostalgia for a time when Rome was less influenced by outsiders emerged among Roman elites. Ancient Roman writers Pliny and Seneca believed that as the empire extended, the foreigners culturally conquered the Romans by negatively influencing the Roman way of life. There was a “strong sense that Rome was losing vigor and vitality through its luxuries and a fear of being undermined by foreign immigrants from among the subjugated people,” according to classical literature scholar Benjamin Isaac. To counter this immigrant threat and presence in Italy, the Romans enacted the imperial power of expulsion. The Roman historian Livy remarks that those who introduced foreign religions were frequently expelled for failing to adopt to “the Roman way.” Suetonius, another Roman historian, records that emperor Claudius, who ruled in the decades following Jesus’ death, banned foreigners from using a Roman name and expelled the Jews from the city of Rome. Interestingly, this Jewish expulsion also shows up in the New Testament with the expulsion of the Christian missionary couple Priscilla and Aquila from Rome in A.D. 49. Exile was a common Roman punishment, as the poet Ovid found out. Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images Expulsions were not always permanent or reserved for foreigners. Most famously, the Roman poet Ovid was expelled for writing controversial erotic literature. He was deported to the land of Tomis, current Romania. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.] Welcoming strangers Understanding the reality of immigrants and their status during the birth of Christianity shapes how Jesus’ teachings are understood. At the time when Jesus tells his disciples about the necessity of “welcoming the stranger,” this was the righteous response to the political tragedy of a fellow human being. To deny them hospitality would be a death sentence. Not all immigrants migrated for economic reasons – for some it was their only life option because of the imperial act of expulsion. Knowing that immigrants could be expelled for negatively influencing the Roman culture must also shape our understanding of Paul’s teaching to “submit” to Roman authorities. Since Paul was a Roman citizen, it would have been instinctive to instruct other Christians living in Rome to maintain political peace with the empire. As with Ovid, being a Roman citizen did not exempt them from being treated like foreigners. The empire was indiscriminate in its deportation power, and citizens like Paul who introduced non-Roman religions were not exempt. The U.S. immigration debate continues to be controversial. Whenever the writings of Paul or teachings of Jesus are introduced into the debate, we need to understand the context of the time. The Roman imperial power of deportation had life-and-death implications for immigrants and citizens. Furthermore, during the time of Jesus and Paul, both Roman citizens and noncitizens could be deported from Rome. But foreigners who introduced non-Roman cultures in Rome were more likely to be expelled for being perceived as threats. Kristin Kobes Du Mez, professor of history at Calvin University, notes that White evangelical Christians appear “more opposed to immigration reform, and have more negative views about immigrants, than any other religious demographic.” Perhaps for some evangelicals, discomfort and suspicion with outsiders lies at the root of anti-immigrant policies as it did during the time of Romans. Fuller Theological Seminary is a member of the Association of Theological Schools. The ATS is a funding partner of The Conversation US. This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Rodolfo Galvan Estrada III, Fuller Theological Seminary. Read more:As Australia’s COVID vaccine rollout splutters, we need transparency about when international borders might reopenWhen Americans recall their roots, they open up to immigration Rodolfo Galvan Estrada III does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Court reinstates guilty verdicts against Flynn partner over Turkey lobbying

    Judge erred by tossing out jury's conclusion that Trump transition adviser Bijan Rafiekian evaded lobbying laws, appeals court rules.

  • Juries are supposed to be unanimous. But I was convicted under an unconstitutional law.

    I was convicted by a monument to racism. Today, that monument can and should be taken down by the same person who sentenced me.

  • Meyers Leonard reportedly traded to Thunder a week after anti-Semitic remark

    Meyers Leonard will reportedly not join the Thunder.

  • UAE pulls planned summit with U.S., Israel and Arab states to protest Netanyahu electioneering

    The UAE suspended plans for a summit in Abu Dhabi with Israel, the U.S. and Arab states in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's attempts to use Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) as a prop in his election campaign, U.S. sources briefed on the matter told me.Why it matters: This is the first big crisis between the UAE and Israel since the announcement of the normalization relations last August. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Emiratis are furious at Netanyahu for entangling them in domestic Israeli politics.Driving the news: Three weeks ago, Netanyahu spoke on the phone with MBZ and proposed holding a signing ceremony of the Israel-Sudan diplomatic relations agreement in Abu Dhabi.MBZ was open to this but wanted to bring the Biden administration on board. U.S. officials liked the idea and agreed to send a senior official to attend but stressed it wanted it only after the Israeli elections, sources familiar with the matter said.The plan was to do the summit in early April, right after the elections. But Netanyahu still wanted to visit Abu Dhabi before the elections. The Emiratis knew he was only looking for a photo-op but didn't want to create tensions and agreed to receive him. His visit last week was postponed because of a crisis between Israel and Jordan.Netanyahu continued pushing for a new date for the visit while mentioning the UAE in almost every campaign rally and interview. One of Netanyahu’s main talking points was that MBZ promised him to invest $10 billion in Israel.Between the lines: This was not completely inaccurate. The issue did come up between the two, and the UAE did announce it does want to invest in Israel, but Netanyahu presented it publicly as if MBZ’s motive was to give him political support. The Emiratis didn’t appreciate it.For the record: The last straw was an interview Netanyahu gave last Monday in which he claimed MBZ "volunteered" to invest $10 billion in Israel, according to U.S. sources familiar with the matter. Netanyahu even claimed MBZ told him he believes in his economic leadership.The Emiratis decided to retaliate. Their first response was a statement by Industry Minister Sultan Jaber that the investment in Israel was only in a very preliminary stage of being considered, and that any such investment will be economically motivated and not based on politics.The second response was to make it clear to Netanyahu in private and in public that he will not visit the UAE before the elections. UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash, who until several weeks ago was the minister of state for foreign affairs, tweeted that the UAE "will not be a part in any internal electioneering in Israel, now or ever."The third response was a decision to suspend the planned summit. The newspaper Yediot Ahronot first reported about the Emirati decision. Sources familiar with the issue told me the UAE notified the Biden administration that it was suspending the summit due to Netanyahu’s behavior.What's next: The summit will take place at some point but only after the political situation in Israel clears up, and when Netanyahu, if he stays in office, manages to assuage the Emirati anger, sources familiar with the issue say.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Judge who said QAnon Shaman 'blatantly lied' during '60 Minutes' interview released 2 new videos disproving shaman's claims

    The footage appears to debunk claims made by the QAnon Shaman that officers "waved" protesters in on January 6 during the mob of the Capitol.

  • "I don't think 2022 is going to be competitive": GOP voter registration tumbles in Colorado

    Data: Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chart: John Frank/AxiosThe outlook for a Republican rebound in Colorado in 2022 is looking more improbable.The state of play: The state's Republican Party lost more than 63,000 voters since the 2018 election when Democrats won all statewide offices and the General Assembly in a historic landslide, state data shows.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThat equates to a 2.6% decline as a share of registered voters.By comparison, Democrats lost 0.7% of their ground, or roughly 13,600 voters.The decreases reflect inactive voters cut from the rolls and Republicans who fled the party after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Why it matters: Beyond a demonstration of party enthusiasm, the fact Democrats can claim 125,000 more voters gives them a baked-in advantage.By the numbers: Unaffiliated voters — those not aligned with a party — continue to grow in Colorado, as part of a broader political disalignment and how Colorado now registers voters. The registered voter breakdown in February:43% unaffiliated30% Democratic27% RepublicanBe smart: To win in Colorado, candidates need to win over unaffiliated voters, but they split 60-40 toward Democrats.What they're saying: "All things being equal, the electorate looks much better than it did in 2018 for Democrats," said Chris Griswold, a Democratic consultant at Hilltop Public Solutions who analyzed the data. "I don't think 2022 is going to be competitive in Colorado."The other side: "Yes, it's bad for Republicans but the notion that everything is hunky dory for the Democratic Party belies the facts," said Josh Penry, a prominent Republican consultant.A rise in crime rates, a weakened economy and the garbled vaccine rollout is leading voters to question whether the state is on the right track, his polling shows.The bottom line: The stimulus bill and vaccine rollout mean Democrats own what happens in Colorado and the nation when it comes to the economy and pandemic.How voters view both will set the tone for 2022.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pakistan army chief says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

    Pakistan's army chief called on Thursday for arch rivals India and Pakistan to "bury the past" and move towards cooperation, an overture towards New Delhi that follows an unexpected joint ceasefire announcement last month between the two countries' militaries. General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed however that the burden was on India to create a "conducive environment", and said Washington had a role to play in ending regional conflicts. Pakistan and India, both nuclear armed countries, have fought three wars and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically when they sent combat planes into each other's territory.

  • Mayorkas Calls GOP Rep.’s Question on Immigration ‘Extraordinarily Disrespectful’

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday criticized a question by Representative Kat Cammack (R., Fla.) regarding the southern border crisis as “extraordinarily disrespectful.” During a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Wednesday, Cammack told the story of her high school classmate who was “kidnapped by an illegal who had been deported multiple times” in 2006, according to Fox News. The Republican said that when policies “incentivize” illegal immigration without “proper mechanisms in place to protect our borders” that the impact has “resounding effects.” She asked “how many more” people like her classmate “have to be kidnapped across America” before Mayorkas decides to “take action.” Mayorkas called the question “extraordinarily disrespectful.” “Disrespectful not only to me, but disrespectful to the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security and to all the front-line personnel across this country who dedicate themselves to the safety and security of the American people,” he responded. “I’m sorry that you feel that way,” Cammack replied. “I’m sure the American people feel very disrespected about the border situation they’re facing right now.” Cammack also pressed Mayorkas to acknowledge that “it would stand to reason” that the U.S. is in an “emergency” since the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has been deployed to the border. However, keeping with administration officials’ reticence to label the situation at the border an “emergency” or “crisis,” the secretary said the department is “tackling” the “very serious challenge” at the southern border. Cammack pressed: “So, FEMA being the emergency management administration, they deal with emergencies and they are now being deployed to the border and it’s not an emergency? Is that what I’m hearing?” “The men and women of FEMA have tremendous operational capabilities” to handle the “challenges” that arise in missions, Mayorkas responded. His comments follow a statement on Tuesday in which he called the situation at the border “difficult” and noted that the U.S. is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” While the statement said “poverty, high levels of violence and corruption in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries” are to blame for the influx, and have “propelled migration to our southwest border for years,” Republicans have said it is Biden who is at fault for the surge, after he loosened immigration restrictions. Biden rescinded the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and reinstated “catch and release.” Experts say Biden’s plan to create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants has served as an incentive for migrants to attempt to cross the border. The Biden administration is struggling to get a grip on the rapidly deteriorating situation at the border: the number of migrant children in custody along the border has tripled in the past two weeks to more than 3,250 and of that more than 1,360 have been held for longer than the allowed three days, according to the report. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said there were roughly 100,000 apprehensions at the border last month.

  • Lebanon's Hariri says new cabinet, IMF necessary to halt collapse

    Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday after a meeting with President Michel Aoun that forming a government that could re-engage with the IMF was the only way to halt the country's financial collapse. Aoun, in a televised speech, asked Hariri to form a new government immediately or make way for someone else. Hariri hit back by telling him that if he could not approve his cabinet line-up then he should call an election.

  • Safari Dodge Hellcat Promises Adventure

    Oh this looks fun…

  • Half-ton of marijuana valued at over $8 million found by dog on routine traffic stop

    More than half a ton of marijuana with a street value upwards of $8 million was discovered by a sharp-nosed police dog during a routine traffic stop in northwest Indiana. The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, when an Indiana State Police trooper stopped a van for a moving violation near the town of Lowell, Indiana, about 50 miles southeast of Chicago, according to a statement released by the Indiana State Police. The officer approached the vehicle with police to speak with the driver -- later named as 31-year-old Christopher S. Colburn from McKinleyville, California -- which subsequently led to an investigation of the exterior of the vehicle, including a canine sniff, that caused the officer to ask about what was inside the van.

  • Family of a man who died from Covid while incarcerated sues California prison system

    Lawsuit claims prison officials and administrators failed to take precautions when transferring men between facilities People listen to a news conference outside San Quentin state prison in California on 9 July. Daniel Ruiz, who was housed at San Quentin, died on 11 July. Photograph: Eric Risberg/AP The family of a man who died of Covid-19 in a California prison has filed a federal lawsuit against the state’s prison system and high-ranking prison administrators over their handling of the pandemic. On Wednesday, attorneys representing the family of Daniel Ruiz filed a wrongful death lawsuit against California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials and several medical administrators at the California Institute for Men (CIM), an all men’s prison in southern California. The suit alleges that prison officials and administrators acted with deliberate indifference when failing to take enough precautions to curb the spread of Covid during a May prison transfer that saw 122 men bused from CIM to Corcoran and San Quentin State prisons. Before the transfer, San Quentin had reported no positive cases of Covid-19 and Corcoran had just one. But within a month of the transfer, Corcoran reported almost 130 infections and San Quentin reached nearly 1,200 cases. Ruiz, 61, had been housed at San Quentin since January 2020. He contracted Covid shortly after the transfer, and died on 11 July. The father of six children had asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), which put him at high risk of succumbing to Covid-19. His family learned of his diagnosis and his two week stay in a San Francisco hospital just days before his death, according to the lawsuit. “Nobody wants their parents to suffer and die like that,” said Daniel Ruiz Jr, Ruiz’s son, in a statement on Wednesday. “It was agonizing for me, it was agonizing for us all. We watched him pass away on Zoom,” said Ruiz’ daughter, Vanessa Robinson, in the same statement. In February, the California inspector general found that California prison administrators had dismissed the pleas of nurses about the dangers of transferring prisoners from one facility to another without widespread Covid-19 testing. The nurses had also raised concerns about transporting people in vehicles where social distancing was impossible. At least 26 incarcerated people and three staff members died of coronavirus at San Quentin, the inspector general found, and 2,170 people – the majority of the prison’s population – were infected. “By May, we knew there was a deadly pandemic and they still packed all these guys into buses. Then they got them to San Quentin and didn’t isolate them. Everybody in the decision chain needs to be held accountable,” said Julia Sherwin, lead attorney on the Ruiz family’s case, to the Guardian. The CDCR has yet to be served with the lawsuit, a spokesperson told the Guardian. Nearly 50,000 people in CDCR custody and almost 16,000 staff members have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 44 positive Covid cases, according to CDCR’s Covid tracking tool. At least 40% of the state’s prison population has been vaccinated. The ramifications of the late-May transfer continue to be felt by the families who lost their loved ones. The attorneys representing Ruiz are also representing the family of Sgt Gilbert Polanco, a San Quentin prison guard who died in early August after contracting Covid-19. They plan to file another wrongful death lawsuit against CDCR in the coming months. “The family wants to obtain justice for Daniel and prevent this thing from happening in the future. The transfer endangered everybody. It brought Covid not just to the prisoners, but to staff, their families and entire communities,” Sherwin said.

  • Suspect Arrested For Brutally Attacking Two Asian Men in San Francisco

    Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area. This is the 2nd incident involving an Asian American getting assaulted I learned about today. This one happened along Market in SF yesterday afternoon.

  • Could Americans Get a Fourth Stimulus Check After the Latest $1,400 Payment?

    Before President Joe Biden was inaugurated, he promised Americans they'd receive a third coronavirus stimulus check. For those hoping for ongoing stimulus payments, talk of additional relief could raise hopes of a fourth stimulus check. California Rep. Ro Khanna is one of the leading voices arguing for additional stimulus funds.

  • 'Inhumane and flawed': global business leaders urge governments to end death penalty

    Initial signatories of campaign include billionaires fashion mogul Francois-Henri Pinault and Arianna Huffington The ‘death chamber’ at the Texas department of criminal justice huntsville unit in Huntsville, Texas. Photograph: Paul Buck/AFP/Getty Images Global business leaders launched a campaign on Thursday declaring their opposition to the death penalty, urging governments everywhere to end the practice and asking their peers to join them. Speaking to the virtual South by Southwest festival, Sir Richard Branson, one of the campaign’s leaders, said: “The death penalty is broken beyond repair and plainly fails to deliver justice by every reasonable measure. It is marred by cruelty, waste, ineffectiveness, discrimination and an unacceptable risk of error. “By speaking out at this crucial moment, business leaders have an opportunity to help end this inhumane and flawed practice.” Initial signatories of Business Against Death Penalty include billionaires fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault and telecoms tycoon Mo Ibrahim, Ben & Jerry founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, Martha Lane Fox, tech entrepreneur and Twitter board member and Arianna Huffington, co-founder of the Huffington Post. The campaign is being coordinated by the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice, a nonprofit human rights group led by Celia Ouellette, a former death row lawyer. “This campaign is an opportunity for business leaders to embrace their responsibility to speak out authentically on issues of racial and social justice in a way that delivers real impact.” Ouellette said in the light of the business communities support for Black Lives Matter and racial justice there was a growing awareness of the “long history of race and the death penalty among business leaders” and many were now prepared to stand against it. In a statement, Ben & Jerry founders Cohen and Greenfield said: “Business leaders need to do more than just say Black Lives Matter. They need to walk the talk and be instrumental in tearing down all the symbols of structural racism in our society. The death penalty has a long history with oppression, and it needs to end. Now.” Joe Biden is the first US president to openly oppose executions and is under pressure to end the federal death penalty. Ouellette said she was hopeful that the business community could help lobby for change in the same way it helped press for marriage equality in the US and elsewhere. “Bringing powerful voices to the table is highly impactful,” she said. The group plans to build support and increase pressure for change ahead of the World Day Against the Death Penalty on 10 October. More than 170 United Nations member states have now abolished the death penalty in law or practice. Ouellette said the practice was at a “tipping point” and that Biden’s appointment could pave the way for the US to join the countries that have effectively ended it. “I am hopeful,” she said. But she warned that the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, when the government for the first time executed more American civilians than all the states combined, shows what is at stake. “Movements can tip backwards too,” she said.

  • Nasa Mars rover: The clanking sound of Perseverance's wheels

    Nasa's robot rover extends its Martian playlist with a recording made while it was driving over rocks.

  • Virus surge in Papua New Guinea

    Papua New Guinea limited Covid-19 infections to just a few hundred at the beginning of the pandemic. But more than 1,000 new cases have been uncovered this month, with low testing rates, there are fears the real total is higher. --Duration: 00:45

  • Should you post a ‘vaccine selfie’? Health experts weigh in on social media trend

    Nearly 40 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the CDC.