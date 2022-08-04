Before conviction, former Buncombe deputy, wife lost foster parent license, says DHHS

Two months before Matthew and Aimee Lund was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the couple lost their foster parent license, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

"The foster parent license for Matthew and Aimee Lund was revoked by NCDHHS as of May 20, 2022," Bailey Pennington, a DHHS spokesperson, said in an email.

The Citizen Times first reported that the agency was reviewing the two licenses in August 2021.

Aimee and Matthew Lund celebrated after they were found not guilty on most charges they faced.

"The licensing authority may revoke or deny licenses when an agency authorized by law to investigate allegations of abuse or neglect finds the foster parent has abused or neglected a child," North Carolina's foster home licensing manual says.

On July 27, District Court Judge Patricia Young found the Lunds guilty of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. That child slept in a tent fitted with zip ties, among other things, according to testimony. The Lunds were found innocent of several other contributing to delinquency and child abuse charges. Every charge was a misdemeanor.

Hours after the trial ended, Aimee Lund celebrated the mostly not guilty verdicts with a Facebook video of her and Matthew Lund popping a bottle of champagne and laughing.

"We could choose to be angry about the one guilty, but we choose to celebrate," she wrote in part of the post with the video. "Honestly, the judge did her job. She used the law and the information she was given to come to these verdicts. She didn't get to hear our testimony, and she only got to see and hear the information that the state wanted her to hear. So with that being said, she did her job, and she was fair and honest. She saw my agony, and she recognized the truth. We are thankful."

She did not respond to an Aug. 3 message seeking comment.

In initial arrest warrants, the Lunds were accused of abusing and contributing to the delinquency of four children.

Foster parents receive financial assistance from the state.

"Foster parent board rates are set by the North Carolina General Assembly," Pennington said. "The NCGA raises the amount of these rates periodically."

According to Pennington, as of Jan. 1, 2021, the monthly rates were:

$514 for children ages 0-5.

$654 for children ages 6-12.

$698 for children ages 13 and older.

