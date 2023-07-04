Conviction, life sentence upheld in child sexual assault case

Jul. 4—A state appeals court has upheld the conviction and life sentence handed down to a Hunt County man after a jury found him guilty of the sexual abuse of children.

Robert James Wallen of Quinlan was convicted in in the 354th District Court in October 2022 on one indictment of continuous sexual assault of a child of less than 14 years of age. He had pleaded not guilty.

Wallen, 46, was arrested by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in August 2021.

The indictment alleged the incidents took place on or around June 1, 2021 and was filed as a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

The jury returned with the guilty verdict following a four day trial and the life sentence following a hearing the next day.

A hearing on Wallen's appeal was conducted June 26 before the Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana.

In the appeal, Wallen contended the trial court erred by not including instructions in the jury charge pursuant to Articles 38.21 and 38.22 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure that allowed the jury (1) to evaluate the voluntariness of his recorded statement and (2) to evaluate any warnings required by state law and Miranda v. Arizona that were given him before he gave his statement.

According to the appeal, Wallen's complaints concerned a recorded statement he gave to Hunt County Sheriff's Investigator Julie Banasiak. After Banasiak watched the forensic interviews of the three minor victims, she contacted Wallen, who agreed to meet her at the sheriff's office.

Wallen's audio/video-recorded statement was introduced in evidence without objection and played for the jury. The recording does not show that Wallen was given any of the warnings required by Article 38.22 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure before the statement was given.

After Wallen was seated and stated that he wondered if he should talk to an attorney, Banasiak informed him he was not under arrest, that a report had been made, and assured him that the door was not locked.

Banasiak then stated that, if at anytime he did not want to talk to her, Wallen was to tell her and she would show him out.

The record shows that Wallen did not file a motion to suppress his recorded statement and that he did not contend by any other motion, objection,or other means in the trial court that the statement was not voluntary or that he was in custody when he gave the statement.

One June 27, Chief Justice Scott E. Stevens, in a nine-page unanimous opinion of the court, denied Wallen's appeal.

"Because the evidence shows that Wallen's recorded statement was not a product of a custodial interrogation, the warnings required under Sections 2 and 3 of Article 38.22 and Miranda were not required to be given him before his statement," Stevens said. "As a result, he was not entitled to have the jury decide whether he was adequately warned of his rights."

Following the jury's decision, District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. said that because parole was not available in the case, Wallen will have to serve a life sentence.