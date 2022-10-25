UPDATE: Conviction made in Indianapolis shooting death of 19-year-old Michael Williams

Update: Dashawn Williams was convicted of Murder and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury for his role in Michael Williams' fatal robbery, the prosecutor's office announced Oct. 25, 2022. A jury returned a verdict of guilty as charged after a two-day trial. Nathaniel Williams was found not guilty of either charge after a jury trial in March, according to public court records.

Original story:

Indianapolis police have arrested two young men in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old on the west side.

Dashawn L. Williams,19, and Nathaniel Williams, 19, were held Monday in the Marion County Jail on murder charges in the Oct. 27 death of Michael Williams, also 19, court records show.

The three men are not related, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Marion County prosecutors formally charged Dashawn Williams with murder and armed robbery on Nov. 13, records show.

Nathaniel Williams was arrested Nov. 18 on a preliminary charge of murder, according to IMPD and Marion County court records. The prosecutor's office will review the case and file formal charges.

About 7:25 p.m. Oct. 27, officers found Michael Williams inside a vehicle that crashed in the 3600 block of Lawnview Lane, which is in the El Dorado Apartments just east of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

According to probable cause affidavits filed to support the charges against Nathaniel and Dashawn, the suspects arranged to meet Michael Williams in his car to purchase marijuana then tried to rob him.

Michael Williams was shot during a struggle, prosecutors said. His foot hit the gas and he crashed into a line of trees.

Michael Williams died of a single gunshot wound to the head, prosecutors said.

A jury trial for Dashawn Williams is scheduled for Feb. 22. No court date has been set for Nathaniel Williams.

