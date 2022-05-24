Conviction made man's residence a crime

May 24—LIBERTY — A Randolph County man was arrested because he did not move out of his house.

That was illegal because Travis Jerome Clapp, 34, was convicted May 2 in Randolph Superior Court of indecent liberties with a minor.

Because of that conviction, Clapp now is on the N.C. Sex Offender Registry, and among other things that means he is not allowed to live within 1,000 feet of a day care center, but there is a day care center near the house where Clapp has been living.

On May 11, Clapp's probation officer told him he had to find somewhere else to live, and on May 13, a Randolph County Sheriff's Office detective told him the same thing, the sheriff's office said.

Clapp was given until last Wednesday to move and file the legally required written notice of his address change.

A warrant was issued on Friday, and Clapp turned himself in. He was charged with felony violation of residence restrictions and a felony probation violation. Bond was set at $15,000 secured.