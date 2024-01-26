Conviction overturned of man sentenced to death for 2001 quadruple murders

The Louisiana Supreme Court has overturned the conviction and sentencing of Darrell James Robinson.

According to court documents, on January 26th his conviction and sentencing is vacated.

Robinson was convicted by a jury of St. Landry Parish residents in March 2001 for the May 28, 1996, shooting deaths of Billy Lambert, 50; his sister, Carol Hooper, 54; her daughter, Maureen Kelley, 37; and Kelley's 10-month-old son, Nicholas Kelley. He was sentenced to death two days after his conviction.

Robinson’s conviction was reversed due to the claim that the “state suppressed material impeachment and exculpatory evidence” while presenting false and misleading testimony to the jury. The court argued the defendant's due process rights were violated which required reversal of his conviction.

The new trial date has not been set.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Man convicted of quadruple murder overturned by Supreme court