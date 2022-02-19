Conviction partially reversed in Sunmount Center assault case

Feb. 19—PLATTSBURGH — State Appellate Court justices have partially reversed a man's conviction from Franklin County Court in a decision Thursday for his role in the physical restraint of a residential care facility resident in 2014.

Franklin P. Mussen, along with two other Sunmount Developmental Center employees, was found guilty by a jury of second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, both felonies, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor, in June of 2016.

Mussen was additionally found guilty of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

2014 INCIDENT

According to the resident's testimony during the criminal trial, Mussen, Jerry Bush and Todd LaValley assaulted him after he angrily knocked over his food inside the Tupper Lake facility. The resident was then restrained and taken to what the facility called a "time out room."

Mussen then placed the resident in a chokehold while the other two employees punched and kicked him, the justices' decision said. A former employee testified at trial that he saw Mussen "strangling" the resident by tightening his bicep around his neck and saw another employee punch him in the face.

According to the resident, he was hit in the shoulder, back, face and genital area, the decision said.

ASSAULT CHARGE

Mussen, 43, was sentenced to one to three years in prison with three years of post-release supervision and a $5,000 fine. According to the state corrections department inmate lookup, Mussen is currently on parole.

Following his conviction, Mussen appealed it, arguing that the evidence used at trial was legally insufficient.

Appellate justices sided with Mussen on only one charge, third-degree assault.

"Unlike assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree requires that defendant himself — not another participant — inflict physical injury upon the victim," Justice John Colangelo wrote. "No evidence was adduced at trial that defendant actually struck the victim, and the victim's injuries were not to his neck area — the offending area of a choke hold — nor did the victim claim that he suffered pain in that area as a result of the choke."

OTHER CHARGES STAND

Justices believed that prosecutors failed to prove that Mussen caused physical injury during the incident at the criminal trial, which resulted in the reversal of the conviction of Mussen's third-degree assault charge.

Mussen's remaining charges and the fine still stand, the decision said.

Mussen's attorney, Mitchell Kessler, said he couldn't understand the justices' opinions.

"The case against [Mussen] was so weak," Kessler said. "It was ridiculous."

LAWYER CLAIMS

Kessler said the resident had a history of violence and had attempted to assault a facility employee in a kitchen prior to his outburst.

"These guys had to physically restrain him to keep him from hurting someone or himself," Kessler said. "What were these guys supposed to do? Let him go rampage?"

Kessler claims that the testimonies by the employee witness and the resident weren't credible, saying that Mussen testified he was not in the room during the incident and was named as a culprit by the resident only after he was coaxed into doing so.

Kessler said he plans on filing an application for an appeal to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals.

"I thought that there was so much about this decision and verdict that really disturbed me," Kessler said. "I've been doing this for a long time. I know most of these guys are guilty. I get all sorts of songs and dances from my clients. But in this case, my client isn't doing that."

Kessler said the bar for the Court of Appeals to take on a criminal case is high.

"Most applications for permission to appeal are not granted, so I'm not too optimistic we'll get our foot in the door," he said. "I'm just doing whatever I can."

