Conviction upheld in resisting arrest case

Jan. 25—SALEM — A once-licensed gun owner who, a jury found back in 2018, ignored officers' orders to put his hands behind his back and continued trying to reach for his weapon, has lost an appeal.

Thomas Clark III, who was living in Salem at the time of his May 2017 arrest, had challenged his conviction for resisting arrest, saying there was insufficient evidence to support the charge.

But in an unpublished decision released Monday, an Appeals Court panel disagreed, upholding that conviction — the only charge for which Clark was convicted following the incident.

Clark, a military veteran and at the time, a licensed gun owner, was spotted next to a bicycle around 3 a.m. on the morning of May 17 with a sweatshirt tied tightly around his face, in Salem's Point neighborhood. The two officers on patrol said he appeared to notice them, walked away, then returned to the same area a short time later and got on the bike.

The two officers, Robert Monk and Dan Tucker, said they approached to see what was going on when Clark went on a tirade.

When the officers noticed a bulge in his waistband, they asked if he had any weapons. Clark, they said, told them he did not, but then swatted Tucker's hand away when he attempted to pat frisk him, according to the Appeals Court decision.

That's when Clark told them about his license to carry a handgun, and acknowledged that he did have a gun.

"He then began to reach for his waistband," the court, relying on police testimony, said. The officers put him against a cruiser and warned him not to reach for anything. They said that Clark was at first calm, then without warning pulled his arm away from Monk and reached toward his waist.

The officers, believing Clark was reaching for the gun, tackled him to the ground, where a struggle ensued — the basis for the charge of resisting arrest and the conviction, the court found.

While Massachusetts courts have held that running from officers does not rise to the level of resisting arrest, the court found that after police officers told Clark to put his hands behind his back, it was clear then that he was being arrested. At that point, the court found, his lack of compliance could be considered evidence of resisting arrest.

Clark was also charged that morning with assault with a dangerous weapon, drug possession, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, but a Salem District Court jury found him not guilty on those counts.

Jurors also had asked a question during deliberations as to when they could consider Clark to have been under arrest.

Clark's appellate attorney argued that the judge's instructions were not clear, but the Appeals Court disagreed, saying they were either identical or closely tracked the "model" jury instructions used by courts across the state in resisting arrest cases.

Clark's license, which had been issued by Beverly police, was taken after his arrest.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

