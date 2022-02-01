Convictions merged into one life sentence

Jan. 31—A Lake Tansi area man convicted by a Cumberland County jury in September 2021 of two first-degree murders in a shooting incident at the county school bus maintenance garage had his two convictions merged into one sentence.

John Warren Nostrom, 77, was convicted of shooting his estranged wife, Joy Nostrom, 58, and her boyfriend, Mark Gunter, 54, following a three-day trial. Nostrom was facing two life sentences.

In Tennessee, a life sentence with parole is around 51 years in prison. Noting Nostrom's age and health issues, Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie noted that the sentencing agreement was a good settlement of the case.

Nostrom — who is in state custody — will return to court on April 11 at which time a motion for a new trial will be presented by defense attorneys Sam Hudson and Howard Upchurch.

During the trial, evidence showed that the Nostroms were living separately and were in the process of divorce proceedings when the fatal shootings took place.

Joy Nostrom had obtained an order of protection naming Warren Nostrom which included an order that Nostrom surrender all firearms. He did turn in some guns to the court, but did not turn in two handguns. One of those handguns was used in the shootings.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Probation violations

James Dakota Adams, probation violation hearing continued to March 4.

—Derrick Ray Reed, probation terminated because it had expired and court costs and restitution owed is now subject to civil action.

—Bernadette Amiee Vanslette, probation violation removed from docket as probation had expired.

—Jeremy Wayne Whittenburg, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Whittenburg and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 4.

Continued boundover

—Ian Marc Wayne Donell, one case, continued to Feb. 22.

—Keith Austin Morgan, one case, continued to March 22.

