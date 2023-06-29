Convictions reversed in child's death

Jun. 29—The 11th District Court of Appeals has reversed the convictions of a mother and daughter in relation to the 2018 death of Brantley Gilbert in Orwell.

The court found the state offered no evidence of the state of mind of either Valorie or Samantha Olah, and found that their actions may have demonstrated a momentary lapse of judgement, but not that neither of them acted with heedless indifference.

Both Valorie and Samantha Olah were indicted on November 2018 on one count of murder, an unclassified felony, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, first-degree felonies, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, one second-degree felony and one third-degree felony.

According to the 11th District's opinions in the cases, the pair were watching Gilbert on the night of April 25, when he fell down a flight of stairs. He was taken to a hospital in Cleveland and was pronounced brain dead, and died two days later of a brain hemorrhage.

Before the trial, the state dismissed both counts of murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter, as well as the second-degree felony endangering children count, according to court records.

At trial, both defendants testified regarding their standard procedures for taking care of Gilbert, which included carefully monitoring him when passing near the staircase.

The jury found Valorie Olah guilty of one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony, and one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and Samantha Olah guilty of one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony, according to the opinion.

Valorie Olah was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison, and Samantha Olah was sentenced to three years in prison.

Both of the convictions were vacated after the 11th District found the verdict was contrary to the manifest weight of evidence.