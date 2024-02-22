Convictions upheld in rape of 13-year-old

Feb. 21—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Sophia man lost his appeal of his conviction on charges in the 2020 rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The N.C. Court of Appeals upheld on Tuesday the April 2022 convictions of Christopher Dale Tate, 33, for statutory rape of a child under 15 and indecent liberties with a child. He currently is serving 20 to 29 years in prison and is being held at Central Prison in Raleigh.

According to the court records cited by the Court of Appeals:

At trial, the girl testified that she and her younger brother went riding on an off-road vehicle with Tate, who was related to a family friend, on Aug. 5, 2020. The three rode around until they reached a fallen tree blocking a bridge over a creek. After her brother got out to move the tree, the girl testified, Tate grabbed her thigh and tried to make her touch his thigh, but she pulled away and her brother returned.

After this, Tate let the boy drive the vehicle on his own, and when the boy was gone Tate pushed the girl into a tree, pulled down her shorts and underwear, and started having sex with her as she told him to stop and tried to push him away, the girl testified.

In his appeal, Tate contended that allowing the jury to consider both second-degree forcible rape and statutory rape was unconstitutional double jeopardy because both charges stemmed from a single act, and that touching the girl's thigh didn't rise to the level of an indecent liberty.

But the Court of Appeals ruled that the constitutional prohibitions against double jeopardy were not violated because Tate was found not guilty of second-degree forcible rape, only statutory rape.

The court also ruled that there was sufficient evidence to support the indecent liberties charge.

"Given the short time between the touching and the sexual assault, it is reasonable to infer that defendant's grabbing of ... (her) thigh and trying to get her to touch his thigh was done for the purpose of arousing or gratifying his sexual desire," the court wrote.