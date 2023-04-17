‘I was convinced we had solved the Essex Murders – but now I think we were wrong’

Patrick Tate, Anthony Tucker and Craig Rolfe, aka ‘The Essex Boys’

Of all the gangland killings in recent decades, few have become such a prominent part of criminal folklore as the so-called “Essex Boys” murders.

The ruthless execution of Tony Tucker, Pat Tate and Craig Rolfe in a Range Rover in a country lane in 1995 has spawned no fewer than 12 feature films (the best-known of them starring Sean Bean) based on or inspired by the “true” story of what happened.

For months, the grisly whodunnit gripped the nation, rarely out of the newspapers, as underworld figures shared tip-offs and theories about who was behind the ambush, also known as the Range Rover murders or the Rettendon murders, after the village where the shooting took place.

The official version, accepted by a jury at a trial in 1998, is that Michael Steele, a drugs courier, lured them into an ambush with the promise of a drugs deal where his accomplice, car mechanic Jack Whomes, blasted all three to death with a pump action shotgun.

Whomes, now 62, was released on parole from his life sentence in 2021, while Steele, 79, remains in prison. Both men have protested their innocence from day one and continue to do so.

They have made two unsuccessful appeals and earlier this year the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) rejected another challenge to the convictions.

Yet new evidence continues to work its way to the surface which casts serious doubt on the two men’s guilt. A new three-part Sky documentary, The Essex Murders, features the findings of a three-year investigation carried out by former Metropolitan Police detective chief inspector David McKelvey.

He played a minor role in the original investigation and had been totally convinced of Whomes and Steele’s guilt, but now believes the evidence points inescapably to a serious miscarriage of justice.

“We have been ploughing our way through this for three years and there isn’t a week goes by without something coming out that makes you sit back in disbelief,” he says.

Whomes’s family have applied for a judicial review in the latest CCRC decision, and hope McKelvey’s findings might eventually lead not only to the convictions being overturned, but also to a public inquiry.

Like McKelvey, I have a personal connection to the case. As a young reporter in my first job in Fleet Street, I dashed to the scene of the murders and I retain vivid memories of seeing the Range Rover, with the three bodies still inside, being taken away on a police low loader barely covered by a tarpaulin.

I developed relationships with criminals who would ring me at home with information they wanted to sell to The Sun, where I was working at the time, almost all of which contradicted the version of events later presented in court. They were the sort of people who would alternate between being friendly and being deeply menacing, depending on what sort of mood they were in and whether they were happy with stories that had appeared under my byline. It was difficult to sort out what might be true from what might be pub talk.

When Whomes and Steele were arrested in 1996, a lot of Essex’s shadier figures scoffed at the suggestion they could have done it. The public was glad that two apparently dangerous men had been taken off the streets, but those who knew the two men insisted they were no assassins. Steele was a known drugs importer but had no history of violence, while Whomes had never fired a gun in his adult life, according to friends. Neither fitted the profile of a skilled assassin who could dispatch three tough men with such speed and accuracy that none of them was able to defend themselves.

I remember covering the alleged killers’ first court appearance, when Whomes’s family arrived in specially printed “Jack Whomes Is Innocent” T-shirts. My overriding impression was that the evidence against Steele and Whomes was sketchy, but both had the physical appearance of men who might be capable of killing – and I was sure the jury would have the same reaction. Whomes, big and burly, looked as though he could bear-hug someone to death, while Steele was flinty-eyed and carried an air of danger.

In the near 30 years that have passed since then, among the thousands of stories I have covered, it remains one of those that has stubbornly stuck in the mind.

Every time the case has come up for appeal, and when Whomes was released two years ago, my mind goes back to seeing that Range Rover being taken away, and to what I now know was inside from the crime scene pictures that have circulated since.

The Range Rover in which the bodies were found - Shutterstock

It always felt like a case that had more questions than answers. Why was there not a shred of forensic evidence linking Whomes and Steele to the crimes in either the Range Rover (which, incredibly, still exists and features in the documentary) or the alleged getaway vehicle?

Why had no-one heard the eight shots fired into the vehicle at the supposed time of the attack before 7pm, even though plenty of people were outdoors and within earshot at the time? Why, if the Range Rover had been standing for more than 13 hours on a freezing cold night before it was found, was there no frost on the windscreen?

As one of the investigating officers has conceded, it was “not a 100 per cent sure case”.

John Whomes, one of Jack’s four brothers, says: “What happened in 1995 was a military style execution. Whoever did it was someone who was cute with a gun.

“The only time Jack had ever fired a gun was when we were about 11 or 12, when our dad let us fire his shotgun, but we never did it again because [the recoil] hurt.

“Jack is an engineer. Even when he was 10 he would sit for hours on end taking engines apart. He had the patience to do that, but how he had the patience to do 25 years in prison for something he didn’t do, I will never know.”

John is being treated for cancer at the moment, but says he will fight until the day he dies to help his brother prove his innocence (Jack is barred from talking to the media under the terms of his parole licence).

He believes compelling new evidence turned up by McKelvey suggests not only that Whomes and Steele are the victims of a miscarriage of justice, but that police corruption skewed the original investigation into the triple murder which may not even have happened on the day the jury was told it did.

McKelvey and his team of former murder squad detectives have produced an alternative explanation for the crime, and have even spoken to a man who claims he was the one who ordered the hit on the three men, who had increasingly become a problem for established crime gangs in London and Essex.

McKelvey agreed to take on the case on a pro bono basis - Sky UK / Expectation TV

Among the few facts that are undisputed are that Tucker, Tate and Rolfe drove down Workhouse Lane, where their Range Rover stopped at a five bar gate leading to open fields, at some time on the evening of Dec 6, 1995.

Shortly after 8am the next day, Peter Theobald, owner of the nearby Whitehouse Farm, and his friend Ken Jiggins were driving down the lane on their way to feed their pheasants when they came across the murder scene and dialled 999.

The victims were well known to police. Tucker, 38, was a career criminal whose private security firm supplied doormen to Essex nightclubs and controlled the drugs trade within them. He was widely suspected of supplying the ecstasy tablet which three weeks earlier had claimed the life of local schoolgirl Leah Betts on her 18th birthday, and it was this link that helped make the murders such a cause célèbre.

Leah was the daughter of Paul Betts, a former policeman, and her stepmother was a nurse.

The fact that a middle-class girl from a stable home could fall victim to the ecstasy craze that had taken hold in Britain made her death front page news for weeks, not least because her parents decided to release a photograph of her in a coma as a warning to others before her life support machine was switched off.

Her death, and Paul Betts’s warnings at emotional press conferences that it could have been anyone’s daughter, helped reshape the drugs debate and Essex Police, under massive pressure to track down the supplier of the killer pill, assigned 35 officers to the case.

Suspicion soon fell on Tucker, who controlled the doormen – and the drugs trade – in Raquel’s, the nightclub where a friend of Leah’s had bought the tablet, and weeks later he was dead.

The theory that the Essex Boys had been killed in retribution for Leah’s death was too good for the media to resist – Paul Betts was even questioned as a suspect at one stage, before quickly being ruled out.

Tate, 37, was Tucker’s steroid-pumped enforcer with a history of violence, while Rolfe, 26, was a violent cocaine addict who also provided muscle.

For six months Essex Police struggled under intense pressure to bring the killers to book, and their big breakthrough came on May 13, 1996, with the arrest of a drug dealer called Darren Nicholls, along with Michael Steele and Jack Whomes, who were also suspected of drugs offences.

Nicholls, facing the prospect of a hefty prison sentence over his latest alleged deal, offered to turn supergrass, telling detectives he knew who committed the Rettendon murders.

The police agreed to place him in the witness protection programme and the story he told them was this: that he had been the getaway driver for the murders, which he said had been committed by Steele and Whomes. He claimed the gang had demanded reimbursement from Steele for a drugs consignment that turned out to be worthless, and that Steele, fearing for his life, had lured them to a meeting with the promise of a fresh deal to pay them back, where his friend Whomes was lying in wait.

According to Nicholls’s account, Steele had been picked up in the Range Rover and took them to Workhouse Lane, while Nicholls drove Whomes to the end of the lane and picked up the two men after Whomes made a “come and get us” call to his mobile at 6.59pm that night.

Nicholls’s evidence proved pivotal to the prosecution case and he remains in the witness protection programme to this day, living under an assumed identity.

But there were problems with Nicholls’s story from the beginning. Ian Williams, who lived in Rettendon, said he walked past the murder scene between 7pm and 7.10pm on the night in question (after the Crown’s time window for the shootings) and the Range Rover was not there.

Among the few facts that are undisputed are that Tucker, Tate and Rolfe drove down Workhouse Lane - Barry Bland

The landlady of a local pub who knew the three victims said they were in her bar hours after the moment the police said they had been killed. Three witnesses claim to have been involved in a road rage incident with the Range Rover at 11.30pm that night. Peter Theobald, who had been working outside, did not hear any shots at the time the police said the murders happened, despite being well within earshot. Another witness, however, did hear at least six gunshots at midnight while he was out feeding his foal.

The suggestion that the murders might have actually happened at or shortly after midnight on Dec 7 was given further credence by the fact that there was no frost on the windscreen of the Range Rover when it was discovered, despite Mr Theobald having to clear his own windscreen with hot water before he set off that morning and came across the bodies. But the jury at trial was told that if they believed Nicholls they must convict, and that is what they did.

Following two unsuccessful appeals by Whomes and Steele, in 2019 Whomes’s legal team approached McKelvey, who has run his own private security and investigations business since retiring from the police in 2010.

McKelvey, as it happened, was the officer who arrested Darren Nicholls back in 1996 and he had little time for talk of a mistrial.

“I was totally convinced that Whomes and Steele were responsible for the murders,” he says. But after reading through the material assembled by the defence team, he began to have doubts. He asked a former colleague, ex-detective chief superintendent Albert Patrick, to read the material, and his response was: “There is something seriously wrong here.” McKelvey agreed to take on the case on a pro bono basis.

In particular, McKelvey and his team looked into an account given by a man known as Witness A, who was arrested in January 1996, months before Nicholls, Steele and Whomes were held. Like Nicholls, he claimed to have been the getaway driver and he told police that the killer – who he named – had approached the murder scene from the opposite direction to the one accepted by police, crossing a field to the gate where the Range Rover was parked, rather than going up Workhouse Lane.

He told the police the hitman was wearing trainers and McKelvey believes it is significant that the only footprint found at the snow-covered murder scene was of a size 10 Hi-Tec trainer. Nicholls claimed Steele and Whomes were wearing Wellington boots.

Jack Whomes - Enterprise News

As for the motive, another witness has come forward to tell McKelvey that he personally paid for the hit, with Tucker the intended target and Tate and Rolfe collateral damage.

This unnamed witness told McKelvey that Tucker had been given £140,000 “for safekeeping” by a gang of armed robbers who were imprisoned for the theft of £495,000 from a security van.

When they got out of jail Tucker failed to return the money. “Tucker thought he was bigger than everyone,” the witness tells McKelvey in the Sky programme. “He thought there’s nothing no-one can do. He was wrong.”

He said the execution was carried out by “serious players” from the Canning Town area of east London and that Steele and Whomes had nothing to do with it.

McKelvey has also been told that Nicholls had a corrupt relationship with a police officer who was under investigation in one of two internal corruption probes into officers linked to the Rettendon investigation.

It chimes with the fact that when McKelvey was sent to arrest Nicholls, the briefing took place in a Sainsbury’s car park, rather than a police station, because of suspicions of police corruption.

A protected witness from an unrelated case, known as Raymond, has told McKelvey’s team that Nicholls told him he had been coached by the police in what to say at the trial and he was worried about getting the agreed timeline wrong.

Essex Police said in a statement that the original investigation had been “exhaustive” and after two unsuccessful appeals the CCRC decided in January this year that it did not merit a further appeal. It said there was “no fresh evidence identified which would call the original verdicts into question”.

Retired detective superintendent Ivan Dibley – the man who led the Rettendon investigation – told Sky that Nicholls was “pivotal” to the case because there were no other witnesses or forensic evidence, but still insists: “His evidence was examined in detail and it was clear that what he said was true.”

McKelvey disagrees: “We believe we can prove that Darren Nicholls lied and we believe Witness A’s account is compelling and is a far more credible account of what happened that day.

“Only last week we had a new witness who came out of the woodwork. We think there are still people out there with information, whose loyalties have long since gone away, who we hope will contact us after seeing this documentary. We would like an independent police force to investigate what we have found.

“I have lost friends over this. People can’t understand why we have done this, but the reality is it’s about truth and justice. It’s about making sure the right people are locked up, and Michael Steele and Jack Whomes are not the right people.”

The Essex Murders is available to stream on Sky and Now