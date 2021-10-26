I convinced my roommates to spend 2 nights with me in a tiny home. By the end, we couldn't wait to have our own rooms back.

The author in front of a WeeCasa tiny house in Lyons, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

I spent two nights at WeeCasa Tiny House Resort, one of the world's largest tiny-home resorts.

For $179 a night, I stayed with two friends in a 212-square-foot house at the Colorado resort.

The stay was great, but by the end I was happy to head back to a house with a bit more privacy.

Tiny-home villages are popping up all over the country. Just an hour away from my home in Denver is the WeeCasa Tiny House Resort - the world's largest, according to its website.

A row of tiny homes at WeeCasa Tiny House Resort in Lyons, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

In September, I persuaded my roommate and a friend who was staying with us to spend two nights in one of the resort's small homes.

The author and two friends posed in front of their tiny-house rental. Monica Humphries/Insider

The property in Lyons, Colorado, is made up of 22 rentable tiny houses. Each house has a different builder and designer, so the homes vary in layout, size, and decor.

A bright-red house near the WeeCasa entrance. Monica Humphries/Insider

The smallest home at the resort is 165 square feet. Its largest sleeps six in 418 square feet.

One of WeeCasa's largest tiny homes. Monica Humphries/Insider

I opted to stay in a tiny home called Juniper, a 212-square-foot house that sleeps four people.

The author in front of a WeeCasa tiny house named Juniper. Monica Humphries/Insider

As we were packing the car for the trip, I started to question whether all our luggage would fit into our tiny home.

The author and her friend Ceci in the car. Monica Humphries/Insider

But we hoped for the best and piled into my car. In just over an hour, we reached our destination.

A map of the car route from Denver to Lyons, Colorado. Google Maps

After checking in, we drove through the WeeCasa resort. Some homes were colorful with windows while others had a modern flair, and I was surprised by how distinct each tiny home could be.

WeeCasa houses varied in color, size, and design. Monica Humphries/Insider

After seeing other tiny houses, I debated whether I should have picked a larger one. Would 212 square feet be enough for three people? Would I miss my more spacious home back in Denver?

Juniper, the 212-square-foot house we stayed in. Monica Humphries/Insider

As we reached the house, I also worried there would be little privacy from our neighbors.

Two WeeCasa tiny-home rentals side by side. Monica Humphries/Insider

Each home was sandwiched into a plot of land not much bigger than the tiny house itself. If our neighbors were loud, I thought, we'd probably hear them. (Thankfully our neighbors weren't noisy, but we later heard people walking around outside.)

Arrows highlight the space between tiny homes. Monica Humphries/Insider

We stepped into the tiny house and found there wasn't much room for privacy inside, either.

The author's friend Ceci unlocked the tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider

Besides the bathroom door, the tiny house was one open room sectioned into a living area, kitchen area, and lofted bedroom space.

The interior of the author's tiny-house rental. Monica Humphries/Insider

When you first stepped in, you entered the living-room area, which also functioned as a bedroom for two people.

The living-room area of the tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider

The couch was a twin-sized daybed. Underneath was a trundle bed for another person.

A twin-sized mattress pulled out from a daybed. Monica Humphries/Insider

Behind the living room and along one wall of the tiny house was a countertop with a stove, toaster, sink, and seating for one person.

The kitchen had drawers and storage space. Monica Humphries/Insider

Along the opposite wall was a staircase with cubbies for storage.

Cubbies offered storage underneath the tiny house's staircase. Monica Humphries/Insider

In the cubbies there was a minifridge and a microwave.

The tiny house had a microwave and refrigerator. Monica Humphries/Insider

At the back of the house, there was a bathroom that fit a standard toilet, sink, and shower.

Views of the bathroom. Monica Humphries/Insider

Above the bathroom and kitchen areas was a lofted bedroom, which had a queen-sized mattress and a small bedside table.

A mattress in the tiny home's loft. Monica Humphries/Insider

Since the ceiling was slanted, there were parts of the loft where I couldn't fully sit up, which was fine since I planned to only sleep in the loft.

The author's head touched the loft ceiling when she sat on the bed. Monica Humphries/Insider

You could nearly touch both walls of the tiny house, but it surprisingly didn't feel cramped. The tall ceilings and ingenious storage hacks helped make Juniper feel much larger than 212 square feet.

The author's friend Katie stretches her arms to illustrate the tiny house's width. Monica Humphries/Insider

For example, if the trundle bed had been just a centimeter longer, it wouldn't have fit with the dresser.

An arrow points to the lack of space between the dresser and trundle bed. Monica Humphries/Insider

Even the dresser was sized for a tiny house.

A dresser in the living room offered storage space. Monica Humphries/Insider

And thankfully, all our luggage easily fit into the staircase's storage space.

Our luggage underneath the staircase. Monica Humphries/Insider

With our luggage stored away, we explored the rest of the resort.

Katie and Ceci explored the WeeCasa Tiny House Resort. Monica Humphries/Insider

After a walk on WeeCasa's property, we made it back to our tiny house just after sunset. Before going to bed, we planned how the three of us were going to work in one space.

The author and friends relaxed the daybed in the 212-square-foot tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider

Back in Denver, we're fortunate to have ample workspace in our 1,200-square-foot house. The three of us can rotate our work stations among desks, a bar, a dining-room table, and a couch. In the tiny house, options were limited.

The author's desk, where she works from home. Monica Humphries/Insider

Luckily the outdoors could also be our office at WeeCasa.

An arrow points to picnic tables on WeeCasa's property. Monica Humphries/Insider

We agreed to all split up our workdays at the bar, daybed, and an outside picnic table.

A view of Katie working on the couch and Ceci working from the countertop. Monica Humphries/Insider

After a successful night and workday in the tiny house, we weren't sick of one another just yet. So we headed into town for dinner.

The author and her two friends explored Lyons, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

Lyons' main street was a five-minute walk away. We loved having access to both nature and a quaint town just a short distance from the tiny-house resort.

A street in Lyons, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

After more time together, we decided it was time for bed. Typically I could scroll on TikTok or turn on a light to read before bed. But at the tiny home, I didn't want to disturb Ceci or Katie, and a part of me craved some solitude.

The resort had chairs overlooking the North Saint Vrain Creek in Lyons, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

Two nights felt like the ideal amount of time for sharing a tiny house with two friends. By the end of the trip, I was happy to be heading home to my own bed - and a door that I could close.

The author standing in front of the tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider

