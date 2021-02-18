Convoy reports three years of financial losses as it seeks to move beyond scandal

Chad Bray chadwick.bray@scmp.com

Convoy Group Holdings, the financial services company at the centre of Hong Kong's biggest corporate scandal, reported it made annual losses in 2017, 2018 and 2019 on Thursday as costs mounted from ring-fencing a group of troubled subsidiaries.

The firm, one of the most prominent advisers to Hong Kong's pension savings scheme, warned on February 3 that it would report net losses for those years primarily due to de-risking and restructuring its operations following a scandal that saw its former director Roy Cho Kwai-chee and two associates criminally charged.

The trio was prosecuted and acquitted in November 2020 of conspiring to defraud HK$89 million (US$11.5 million) from Convoy, but the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) is appealing the decision.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

Since December 2017, the new management team has been working on "the total revamp of corporate organisation, re-strategising the company's long-term business vision, and strengthening corporate governance and control of the company," Convoy said in one of a series of stock exchange filings on Thursday.

Former Convoy director Roy Cho Kwai-chee was acquitted of conspiracy to defraud in November, but the ICAC is appealing the decision. Photo: Nora Tam alt=Former Convoy director Roy Cho Kwai-chee was acquitted of conspiracy to defraud in November, but the ICAC is appealing the decision. Photo: Nora Tam

Convoy reported net losses of HK$1.44 billion in 2017, HK$617.8 million in 2018 and HK$540.4 million in 2019.

It marked the first time that Convoy has released any financial results since it reported interim results in August 2017. Convoy reported a loss of HK$104.2 million for the full year of 2016 and an unaudited loss of HK$141.97 million for the first half of 2017.

The latest results featured nearly HK$851 million in impairments of financial assets, goodwill and an investment in an associated company that it later sold, First Credit Financial Group.

The company also reported higher operating expenses over those three years in part because of increased legal and professional fees "as significant effort has been used for evidence gathering, vetting and legal actions," the company said in its profit warning earlier this month.

Since late 2017, Convy said it had been involved in at least 17 legal cases its considers material, including 10 initiated by the company and seven brought against it.

Convoy had hoped to report its results by the end of January but missed that deadline.

The resumption of reporting marks a milestone for Convoy, one of the largest independent financial advisers in Hong Kong and a manager of the city's Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF), as the company tries to move past a scandal.

Trading in its shares has been halted since December 2017 following a high-profile joint investigation by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and ICAC in multiple allegations of fraud related to an estimated HK$4 billion (US$516 million) in transactions.

The Hong Kong stock exchange moved to delist its shares last year, which Convoy is challenging. The resumption of its financial reporting could play a major role in whether Convoy can retain its listing in Hong Kong.

Convoy and its network companies were infamously dubbed the Enigma Network by Hong Kong's activist shareholder David Webb in May 2017 in a list of 50 stocks to avoid.

The financial results provide a window into how the company has navigated the past three years since the SFC and ICAC began their inquiry, from selling and restructuring its businesses to its efforts to retain customers as it saw its once sterling reputation tarnished.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Convoy said it had suspended three executive directors' duties, appointed new independent and executive directors, completely revamped its management team and terminated others. It also brought in an outside consultant, FTI Consulting, to review compliance.

The company's independent financial advisory (IFA) business saw a "harsh deterioration" following regulatory changes in early 2015 and it lost more than 250 consultants after regulators began enforcement operations in December 2017, the company said.

Convoy said it has moved to transform itself from being reliant on its independent financial advisory business into a diversified financial services company "empowered by fintech". Photo: Bloomberg alt=Convoy said it has moved to transform itself from being reliant on its independent financial advisory business into a diversified financial services company "empowered by fintech". Photo: Bloomberg

Convoy said it also suffered a loss of HK$883 million in its proprietary investments segment in 2017, primarily comprising legacy investments made under its prior management.

Since the scandal, the company said it has moved to transform itself from being reliant on a single IFA business into a "diversified financial services platform empowered by fintech business technology and collaboration with retail and health care strategic partners".

"This significant evolution is healthy and vital to the company's future success.," Johnny Chen, Convoy's chairman, said in its 2019 annual report filed Thursday.

The company's latest financial results also come ahead of an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for March 17 in the latest tussle for control of the company.

Former minister Frederick Ma Si-hang (left) is one of a slate of directors favoured by Convoy's second biggest shareholder, Kwok Hui-kwan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng alt=Former minister Frederick Ma Si-hang (left) is one of a slate of directors favoured by Convoy's second biggest shareholder, Kwok Hui-kwan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng

The meeting includes a proposal to remove the company's existing board members and elect a slate of directors favoured by its second-biggest shareholder Kwok Hui-kwan, including former Hong Kong minister Fred Ma Si-hang.

Ma led a dramatic walkout of scores of rebel investors during a shareholder meeting in January as they sought to challenge the existing board's composition. The rebel group, which claims to represent 53.53 per cent of Convoy's voting rights, hosted their own self-proclaimed shareholder meeting that day and voted in favour of the proposal.

In January, Convoy's largest shareholder - the family of Richard Tsai Ming-hsing of Taiwan's Fubon Financial Holding - moved to expand the company's board by three members to tighten its grip on the company.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Latest Stories

  • Texas in turmoil and no one is taking responsibility: 'We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis'

    More than three million Texans remain without power Wednesday. Some have gone four days without electricity after a rare winter storm slammed the state and created bitterly cold, icy and borderline-unlivable conditions.

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • The Dishonesty of Biden’s COVID Messaging

    After a campaign in which Joe Biden expressed supreme confidence that he could bring an end to, or at least substantially curb the damage wrought by, the coronavirus pandemic, his administration’s handling of the pandemic has left much to be desired. Rewind back to last fall. Biden was giving speeches about how while he trusted vaccines in general, he didn’t trust Donald Trump, and was thus skeptical of the coronavirus vaccines in particular. Biden’s running mate, then-senator Kamala Harris, said that she’d be hesitant to take a vaccine that came out during Trump’s term. When pressed about whether she would do so if Dr. Anthony Fauci and other reputable health authorities endorsed it, she doubled down: “They’ll be muzzled; they’ll be suppressed.” By December, it was clear that the vaccines were in fact on the brink of FDA approval, and that by the time Biden and Harris took their respective positions atop the executive branch, distribution would be well underway. Biden received the Pfizer vaccine mid-month, and Harris got it just before the year’s end. It was only right that the principals of the incoming administration should be protected. But it remains the case that Biden and Harris, without basis, undermined confidence in a medical miracle for their own political benefit and then jumped to the front of the considerable line for it. After receiving the vaccine, Biden moved into the White House with a mandate to get the pandemic under control. He announced his moonshot plan for national vaccination: administering 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. This was a dishonest PR ploy. During the week of Biden’s inauguration, the U.S. averaged 983,000 vaccinations a day, meaning the administration was setting itself a benchmark it could already be assured of hitting. Naturally, the public noticed, and almost immediately Biden was forced to increase his goal: He would now be aiming for an average of 1.5 million vaccinations a day at the end of his first 100 days. Already, we’ve reached that higher target, and not because of the Biden administration’s novel efforts. As National Review’s Jim Geraghty has reported, the Biden administration’s vaccination plan includes new federal sites, but no more doses of the vaccine. This presents not an opportunity to expand vaccination efforts — there are already plenty of places where people can be inoculated — but a bureaucratic obstacle that has made things harder on the states, some of which were not even aware that additional doses would not be made available at the new sites. Even worse, yesterday’s Morning Jolt noted that there’s still a substantial gap between the number of vaccines provided by Pfizer and Moderna and the number of vaccines actually being administered: As of this morning, according to the New York Times, Moderna and Pfizer have shipped more than 70 million doses to the states, and somehow the states have gotten only 52.8 million of those shots into peoples’ arms. The Bloomberg chart has a slightly better figure, showing states have administered 54.6 million doses, out of roughly the same total. That leaves anywhere from 15.4 to 17.2 million doses either in transit or sitting on shelves somewhere. The country is vaccinating about 1.67 million people per day according to the Times data, 1.69 million per day on the Bloomberg chart. Not great. The Biden administration has been similarly lackadaisical in its approach to school reopenings. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced last week that its goal was to have 51 percent of schools open “at least one day a week.” This target suffers from the same problem as the vaccination target: It’s already been met, and exceeded. Around 64 percent of school districts were already offering some kind of in-person instruction when Psaki spoke. The objective, given the enormous costs of virtual instruction on students, should be to open up the remaining 36 percent and turn partial reopenings back into full-time ones. To some extent, Biden walked Psaki’s stunningly slothful goal back during a CNN town-hall event on Tuesday, saying “I think many of them [will be open] five days a week. The goal will be five days a week,” and calling Psaki’s statement a “mistake.” Questions remain, though: If it was only a mistake, why did it take a week for it to be corrected? And why is the correction so vague as to leave room for fudging? How many, exactly, constitutes “many” to the Biden administration? Biden’s expectations game is a symptom of a greater problem: He never had the plan for handling the pandemic that he said he did. His campaign-season contention that he did was always a smoke-and-mirrors act that had more to do with tone and messaging than it did policy. To cover up the absence of tangible changes that it’s brought to the table, the new administration has tried to flood the zone with already achieved objectives and then tout their achievement as accomplishments. Dishonesty has many forms, and the Biden administration has proven itself no more forthright than its predecessors, even if its deceptions are sometimes more artful.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Rick Perry says Texans would choose to be without power for longer ‘to keep government out of their business’

    The former governor’s made the comments as 2.7m Texans are without power

  • Trump launches right wing cable media blitz but says it’s ‘too early’ to talk 2024

    President Trump made the right wing cable news rounds on Wednesday night with appearances on three different television networks: Newsmax, One America News, and Fox News. He began on Newsmax where host Greg Kelly repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he might run for president again in 2024.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson Says Capitol Riot 'Didn’t Seem Like An Armed Insurrection To Me'

    "If that was a planned armed insurrection, man, you had really a bunch of idiots," said the Wisconsin Republican in comments that have been widely condemned.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • Texas power outages visible from space during winter storm. Look at the stark change

    Take a look at the widespread Texas power outages visible from space.

  • Pentagon rethinking how to array forces to focus on China

    The Biden administration faces a conundrum as it rethinks the positioning of military forces around the world: How to focus more on China and Russia without retreating from longstanding Mideast threats — and to make this shift with potentially leaner Pentagon budgets. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a monthslong “global posture” review just days after taking office. It will assess how the United States can best arrange and support its far-flung network of troops, weapons, bases and alliances to buttress President Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • Freak cold in Texas has scientists discussing whether climate change is to blame

    The freak cold spell that has killed at least 21 Americans and shut down power for days in Texas has revived scientific discussion over whether climate change could be delivering this week's chill. Scientists say global warming – specifically the rapid warming of the Arctic – is a possible, if not likely, culprit in the extreme weather. Historically, frigid temperatures have typically been contained within the Arctic by a jet stream circling the polar region.

  • The parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outages

    Texas is nearing the end of what Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called "a once-in-every-120-year cold front," but that doesn't entirely explain why more than a million households still had no electricity early Thursday, after three full days of below-freezing temperatures. Plenty of places in the world keep their power on in prolonged arctic weather, and so did parts of Texas. Those edges of Texas, including El Paso, "are primarily in areas outside of those supported by ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the electric grid for 90 percent of the state and operates separately from federal oversight and regulation," KHOU 11 Houston reported Wednesday night. After the 2011 winter freeze, El Paso Electric, on the Western Interconnect grid, spent heavily to "winterize our equipment and facilities so they could stand minus-10 degree weather for a sustained period of time," Eddie Gutierrez, an El Paso Electric spokesman, told KHOU. So this year, "we had about three thousand people that were out during this period, a thousand of them had outages that were less than five minutes." On the other side of Texas, near the Louisiana border, the city of Beaumont also appears to have weather the storm without massive outages. Entergy, which powers Beaumont on the Eastern Interconnect grid, told KHOU it also winterized its infrastructure after the 2011 storm. Weatherizing power generation and extraction equipment is voluntary in Texas, though the state legislature will probably revisit that strategy when it dissects ERCOT this year. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.Rush Limbaugh's estate: An insider's guide

  • North Korean escapee swims for six hours and crawls through drains to defect to South

    South Korea has admitted a second breach in border security in just four months after a man wearing a diving suit and flippers managed to slip across the heavily fortified crossing from the totalitarian North. The escape of the man, reported to be in his twenties, follows an audacious defection in November when a North Korean gymnast vaulted over a three-metre-high security fence without triggering any key sensors. The most recent defector was located on Tuesday after a three-hour manhunt in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between North and South, near the coastal town of Goseong, South Korean officials said. According to a report by newswire Yonhap, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said he had swum for about six hours and passed through an unprotected drainage tunnel to bypass border barricades in his quest for freedom. His footprints were found about two miles south of the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas, and troops made first sighting of him through a surveillance camera at 4.20am. He was finally captured in the so-called civilian-control zone south of the DMZ, where no civilians are allowed to travel without military permit. He claimed he was a civilian and reportedly expressed his desire to defect.

  • Obinwanne Okeke: Nigerian email fraudster jailed for 10 years in US

    Obinwanne Okeke used Nigerian-based companies to defraud people in the US.

  • On Fox News, Trump mourns Rush Limbaugh’s death and repeats false election claims

    Former President Donald Trump called in to Fox News to offer his remembrances of conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday at the age of 70 after being diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer last year.