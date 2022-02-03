Conway attempted murder suspect arrested again after Myrtle Beach police chase

A Conway man previously charged with attempted murder in January 2021 faces a slew of new charges after a police chase led to his arrest last week.

Dae’Shaun Page, 23, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, drug possession, drug trafficking failure to stop for police and resisting arrest. He is still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set as of Wednesday afternoon, according to online booking records.

Page was charged last year with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. In September 2020, Myrtle Beach police and South Carolina Highway Patrol were speaking with victims of a hit and run near U.S. Highway 501 and U.S. Highway 31 when they discovered that the car had multiple bullet holes in it.

An officer saw Page driving 43 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone on East Cox Ferry Road in Conway while on patrol Friday when he attempted to pull him over, according to arrest warrants.

Police said Page evaded the officer and started to enter Bellamy Coastal apartments when the officer saw plastic baggies being tossed out of the driver’s side window, which were later found and collected. After entering the apartment complex, Page exited the vehicle and put it in reverse, causing it to back into the officer’s patrol vehicle, before fleeing on foot, according to the warrants.

The officer chased him on foot into a nearby wooded area, while repeatedly telling him to stop, police said. Page continued running and was later tracked by a department K-9. He was found with marijuana on the ground beside him and taken into custody, the warrants stated.

The report said more marijuana was found in Page’s vehicle, along with a digital scale. Police said they confiscated a total of 96 grams of marijuana, 16 grams of cocaine, along with a blue powder and unknown white powder.