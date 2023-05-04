Conway bar where 14-year-old shot and killed had nearly 100 police calls since its opening

The bar where a 14-year-old Loris High School student was fatally shot over the weekend has received around 100 calls for police service since 2020.

On April 28 just before midnight, a shooting occurred at the One N Done bar, 3505 Highway 544.

Kaleb Brown, of Longs, was shot and transported to Seacoast Medical Center, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The freshman died around midnight from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Sun News received a list of calls for service to that address since December 2020. It’s possible there are more calls involving the location, but may have been recorded under the complainants address instead, the public information office said.

Among the list are calls for loud parties, suspicious activity, disturbances and nuisances. An “assault with gun” incident was reported in December 2020. A “weapons/firearms” incident was reported on April 1.

The bar is located near the Coastal Carolina University campus.

A phone number could not be found for the bar.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said complaints have been made against the bar for some time now, according to a report by WMBF TV. Richardson said an investigation could bring consequences to the bar if police find enough evidence through investigations or if a lawsuit is filed.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the shooting.