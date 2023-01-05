Conway man arrested after allegedly setting a Winnsboro home on fire where victims slept

A Conway man was arrested in connection to two separate arson investigations out of Fairfield County.

Steven M Huot, 27, of Conway, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, attempted arson, Arson 2nd Degree, and Burglary 2nd Degree.

On Tuesday during the early morning, Huot allegedly intentionally set a fire at a residence on W. Eleventh Street in Winnsboro while two victims were asleep inside, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery.

The same day, a deputy on U.S. Highway 321 South located a fire at the Winnsboro Concrete Company, Montgomery said in a release sent Wednesday morning. Huot was identified as a suspect immediately and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 803-635-4141.

“We are thankful that no one was injured in either of these incidents,” Montgomery said in the release. “This could have been a very tragic situation. I am pleased that our deputies observed the fire so quickly and we were able to identify and arrest Mr. Huot before any more damage could be done. We are continuing to investigate these incidents and ask the public to contact us if they have any information about these crimes.”

Huot is currently booked at the Fairfield County Detention Center.