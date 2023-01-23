Conway man charged with attempted murder after he shot at officer in December

A man has been charged for attempted murder and a slew of other charges after police say he shot at a police officer in December.

The unnamed officer pulled Tywrell Alston, 18, over on Dec. 19 on Forest Loop Road in Conway at 9 p.m. Alston exited his vehicle before shooting at the officer, who then returned fire, according to arrest warrants.

Alston had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which investigates all officer involved shootings, arrested Alston Jan. 13. It is not clear if the officer was injured.

The Conway man is still incarcerated as of Monday. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Jan. 13.

Alston’s other charges are: