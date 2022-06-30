Conway man faces 10 years in prison for 2019 violent home invasion

A 30-year-old from Conway was sentenced to prison for 10 years after he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to a release from the solicitor’s office.

According to an arrest warrant from the Horry County Police Department, Davonte Javal Shepard kicked down the door of a Conway home and assaulted someone with a pistol by “whipping him in the face and stomping his body.” Shepard was then said to have fled the scene.

“As the time of the incident in December 2019, Shepard was on supervised release for a federal gun charge. Shepard must now face a supervised release violation in federal court,” read the release from the solicitor’s office.