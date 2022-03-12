Conway man faces 13 charges related to child sexual abuse material, AG says

A Conway man has been arrested and charged with 13 counts of sexual abuse material, officials said Friday.

Ricky Shook, 61, was arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Shook was arrested March 10. The release said he could get up to 10 years in prison for each count, if found guilty.

Investigators learned Shook distributed child sexual abuse material after receiving a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the release.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. The Horry County Police Department assisted.