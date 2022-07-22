Conway man gets 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing heroin

A Conway man pleaded guilty to a second-offense distribution of heroin and was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday.

BJ Thomas Frazier, 38, pleaded guilty before Judge Benjamin Culbertson, according to Adam Harrelson, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

“Members of the Horry County Police Department conducted this investigation and made this prison sentence possible,” Harrelson said in a press release. “A thank you goes to them.”

Frazier was facing five to 30 years in prison on the charge.