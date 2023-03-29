Conway man held Myrtle Beach cashier at gunpoint, took money from register, police say

A Conway man was arrested Tuesday for holding a cashier at gunpoint and taking money from the register at a Myrtle Beach convenience store.

Andre Josiah Long, 20, of Conway, was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearms and ammunition, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

He remains incarcerated, according to online booking records.

Long entered the Scotchman Store at 1101 3rd Avenue S., grabbed a drink from the cooler and waited in line, according to an arrest warrant. He approached the register, placed the drink on the counter and pulled out a gray and black handgun out of his waistband before pointing the firearm at the victim.

Long told the cashier to open the register, and then took $97.03, the warrant says. He then ran west on 3rd Avenue South.

According to the warrant, another person told police that Long was pacing outside of a workplace for about 20 minutes, and threatened the person with robbery.

Nothing else was taken from the store, according to the warrant.