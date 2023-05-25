Conway man linked to serial sexual assaults going back 20 years seeks release from jail

An Horry County judge denied bond for a man accused of several sexual assault cases in Horry County.

Some of the sexual assault cases that investigators charged Randy Barnhill with date back to the early 2000s.

Barnhill, 58, of Conway, was ordered to remain in jail at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center during a bond hearing Thursday. He was also denied bond in July last year.

Police say that it is also possible that Barnhill could be responsible for multiple other cold cases.

Defense attorney Morgan Martin argued for his release due to the fact a plea deal had not been established, and that his trial could still be more than a year away. He also argued that Barnhill did not represent a threat to the community, as the crimes he is accused of happened nearly 20 years ago.

Several of Barnhill’s family members were present during the hearing. Martin argued that one possibility for Barnhill was to stay with his family on home detention.

One victim spoke against his release, detailing her experience from several years earlier. Prosecutor Leigh Waller stated that a third victim was present, but was too afraid to speak.

Waller told the judge during the hearing that many women, including the victims, would live in fear if Barnhill was anywhere but in jail.

Horry County Police Department arrested Barnhill on June 9, connecting him to at least five sexual assault cases. He is facing at least 13 charges, including indecent exposure, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

