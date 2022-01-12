Conway man pleads guilty to deadly 2019 shooting, solicitor’s office says

A Conway man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the 2019 killing of Charles “CeeJay” Hemingway Jr., according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

Aarin Jamal Michael, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from a shooting that took place November 2019 in Conway.

Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Michael to 20 years in prison. He must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence – or 17 years – before becoming eligible for supervised release, according to the solicitor’s office news release.

Hemingway was found shot at a home on Mayfield Drive in Conway Nov. 29, 2019, according to the news release.

The shooting happened after a fist fight between Michael and Hemingway in Michael’s mother’s home. At one point during the fight, a gun fell out of Michael’s pocket.

After Hemingway won the fight, he stood in a hallway “attempting to recover” when Michael picked up the gun, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He fired two shots at Hemingway before fleeing.

Michael was arrested 10 days later in Loris, at a house 14 miles away from the crime scene.