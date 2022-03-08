Conway man sentenced after guilty plea on soliciting minors charges

A judge sentenced a Conway man to 15 years in prison on charges of soliciting two minors to engage in sexual activities.

James Waites, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor on Feb. 24, according to a Tuesday press release from the office of Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy sentenced Waites to the term in prison.

Waites was given 10 years for the first count and five years for the second, according to the release.

Waites will be required to register as a sex offender once he is released.