Conway Medical Center halts building controversial hospital near nature preserve

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center announced Tuesday at a Horry County Council meeting that they no longer wish to build a $160 million state-of-the-art hospital across from Lewis Bay Ocean Preserve.

In its third and final reading, Horry County Council deferred the rezoning of the Conway Medical Center property across from Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve until August 13th.

The rezoning was deferred to give the hospital more time to sell the property exclusively with the Department of Natural Resources as they no longer wish to develop at the proposed location.

The state-of-the-art hospital was first introduced in 2020 and it would have been located in the Carolina Forest area on International Drive, between Highway 31 and Highway 90 if approved.

From its introduction, the hospital has been met with a lot of opposition from SCDNR and residents after concerns were expressed over noise, controlled burns, and flooding in the area due to the proximity to a nature preserve.

The Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve is a 10,000-acre sanctuary with biodiverse plants and animals that are native to South Carolina. Horry County’s Imagine 2040 plan discourages development near Lewis Ocean Bay to allow prescribed burns and to protect the county from flooding.

The new hospital is said to create more than 250 new jobs, according to Conway Medical Center and would be the first of its kind in South Carolina.

The facility will be the first in South Carolina, and one of only a very few in the world, to be designed from the ground up with a pandemic mode allowing for all patient rooms to function as infectious patient isolation rooms.

Becky Ryon who is the North Coast Office Director with Coastal Conservation League said tonight was a victory.

“This is a victory for us,” Ryon said. “We do appreciate county council working with Conway Medical Center to defer it to see hopefully a conservation outcome. We will be watching over the next six months, but it’s very hopeful tonight. ”

