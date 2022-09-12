Conway, N.H. man arrested on sexual assault, child sex abuse images charges

A Conway, New Hampshire man was arrested on charges including sexual assault and manufacturing child sex abuse images Monday, according to the Carroll County District Attorney’s office.

According to the DA’s office, Matthew Lautenschlager, 29, is facing one felony count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, one felony count of manufacturing child sexual abuse images and seven counts of certain prohibited uses of computer services.

According to the DA’s office, Lautenschlager’s arrest came after a months-long investigation. Detectives from the Conway Police Department, alongside the New Hampshire State Police Special Investigation unit, probed Lautenschlager’s social media.

Lautenschlager is due back in court on Tuesday, September 13.

