Conway parents arrested after child tests positive for drugs. Is one a Myrtle Beach dentist?

Two Conway parents were arrested after their child tested positive for several recreational drugs.

One of those parents appears to be a Myrtle Beach dentist.

William Harding, 38, and Amanda Pratt, 35, were charged with unlawful conduct towards a child, according to online booking records.

Harding is listed as a dentist at Smiles at Carolina Forest, according to the company’s website.

When The Sun News called the dentist office Tuesday afternoon and asked to talk to the owner, an employee hung up the phone.

The child, whose age was not disclosed, went through a hair and urine drug test that determined there was amphetamines, methamphetamine, cocaine and benzoylecgonine, according to arrest warrants.

The defendants also tested positive for those same drugs, but they didn’t face any other charges.

In March, a Department of Social Services investigator filed a report with the Conway Police Department after learning about drug use in the home on Wood Stork Drive.

Harding was arrested April 4 and released the next day. Pratt was arrested April 6 and also released the same day, according to online booking records.