Conway police release video of silver van suspected in theft of Timmy the Turtle

Conway police need help identifying four people who could be involved in the disappearance of a bronze turtle named Timmy last month.

The statue, Timmy the Turtle, went missing from its home near the Conway Riverwalk around noon on May 31, police said in a Facebook post. The turtle weighs about 50 pounds.

The statue is part of the Conway Critters, a project the city partnered with Coastal Carolina University on with the intention of adding more art downtown, according to a video on the city’s website. There are eight statues in the collection.

The police department posted a video on Facebook showing people in a silver van that could be involved. Police said these same individuals could also be responsible for removing flowers from planters.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 843-248-1790.