Conway police release video of silver van suspected in theft of Timmy the Turtle

Screen grab from "Conway Critters" video
Maya Brown
·1 min read

Conway police need help identifying four people who could be involved in the disappearance of a bronze turtle named Timmy last month.

The statue, Timmy the Turtle, went missing from its home near the Conway Riverwalk around noon on May 31, police said in a Facebook post. The turtle weighs about 50 pounds.

The statue is part of the Conway Critters, a project the city partnered with Coastal Carolina University on with the intention of adding more art downtown, according to a video on the city’s website. There are eight statues in the collection.

The police department posted a video on Facebook showing people in a silver van that could be involved. Police said these same individuals could also be responsible for removing flowers from planters.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 843-248-1790.

