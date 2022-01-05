Conway police search for second suspect in shooting near Coastal Carolina University apartments

Police took one person into custody and are searching for a second suspect after one person was shot at an apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University.

Jahmeir Davon Grate, 20, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Dec. 30, jail records show. Grate, of Conway, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a pistol, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He was released from jail Jan. 2 after posting his $75,000 bond.

The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a second suspect. Conway police spokesperson June Wood identified the suspect as Maurice Keshawn Long, 20, of Conway.

He is wanted by law enforcement for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm in a vehicle, Wood said in a press release.

Long is considered armed and dangerous, Wood said.

Thursday’s shooting left one person with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department.

Last week, Coastal Carolina University tweeted a statement asking people to avoid Coastal Club Student Living and The Current at Coastal, which are apartment complexes located off-campus and marketed toward students.