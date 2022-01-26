Conway RV park manager stole almost $1 million from company, police say

An RV park manager in Conway has been accused of stealing over $860,000 from the company that runs the campsite, police said.

Troy Bittner, 52, who runs Carolina Pines RV Resort, was arrested and charged with two counts of fraud. The Horry County Police Department arrested Bittner Jan. 5, and he is now on house arrest, according to online booking records.

Sun Communities, which is the parent company of the park, owns manufactured homes and RV sites throughout the country, according to its website. It is not clear if Bittner is still employed with them.

Sun Communities could not be reached for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

Bittner, of Myrtle Beach, was captured on video after hours taking $81,430.00 from the park’s safe for his own use without permission from the company between January 2021 to January 2022, according to arrest warrants.

During another arrest for a separate charge, it was discovered Bittner had deposited $134.885 from the company into his personal credit card for his use without the company’s consent between November 2020 and January 2022, police say.

In that same time frame, Bittner also refunded about $497,116, $136,468 and $17,339 of the company’s money to his credit cards without their knowledge, according to police.