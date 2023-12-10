Conway SC deli closing its doors. Here’s why the owner says it’s shutting down

A Conway deli is closing its doors. Its last day is Dec. 10.

Swampthang Deli, located across from Coastal Carolina University’s campus in the University Commons strip mall off of U.S. 501, opened in April 2022.

Shawn Nilo, owner of the restaurant, posted on Facebook that the deli is closing because the plaza has poor foot traffic. “Get a Hoagie before we are gone!” the post said.

The deli was a favorite among those who posted on social media. However, Nilo said Dec. 9 that its location was problematic.

Nilo said that because of the speed of traffic on U.S. 501 and the trees that lined the entrance of the plaza, it was difficult for people to see the restaurant. And although the restaurant is near the university, it is at the front of the school, across the busy highway.

Nilo also said that it was expensive to be in the plaza and taxes were high.

He is looking to maybe reopen a business in Aynor.

Owner Shawn Nilo stands in the Swampthang Deli, located in Conway. The deil will close its doors on Dec. 10. The deli has been in the University Commons strip mall across from Coastal Carolina since April 2022. Dec. 9, 2023

Until then, Nilo plans on hiding and taking a rest, he said. He has spent the last year working every day without a vacation, Nilo said.

Nilo will begin dismantling the restaurant on Sunday.

“I gave everything to this city,” Nilo said. “Thank you, Conway.”