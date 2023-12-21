Conway SC teen to spend decades in prison for murder of 14-year-old. He won’t get parole

A Conway teen has been sentenced to 35 years in prison with no parole or early release after shooting and killing another teenager in the summer of 2022.

The teen was sentenced Dec. 20 by Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Damian Rodriguez, now 16, fatally shot Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, multiple times on Aug. 13 2022, in Conway. He was charged with murder and attempted murder and tried as an adult. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to previous reporting by The Sun News, police were called about shots being fired off Barons Bluff Road in Conway. After arriving, they went into a wooded are where they found Garrett lying on his back with multiple bleeding wounds.