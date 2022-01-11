Conway shooting leaves 1 person dead, police say
A person has died following a shooting in Conway on Monday, according to police records.
The Horry County Police Department responded to a call about gunshots after 7 p.m. on Wesley Drive, according to an incident report.
The victim and a witness were found in the front yard. The Horry County Emergency Medical Service confirmed the person was dead, the report stated.
The deceased has not yet been identified.
The Criminal Investigation Department is investigating.