Conway shooting left one local man dead and no one has been charged for his death as of now

A Conway man died on Sunday from gunshot injuries, according to Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard.

Christopher Mitchell, 32, was transferred to Conway Medical Center and was pronounced dead at about 1 a.m..

Police were dispatched to 1708 Shady Moss Court at the Shady Moss Townhouses in Conway at about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday where Mitchell had sustained gunshot injuries.

Willard noted that an autopsy will be performed on Mitchell later this week.

Conway police are continuing to investigate.

As of now, no one has been charged for Mitchell’s death.