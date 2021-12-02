Conway teen charged with murder in deadly Carolina Forest shooting

A teen has been charged with murder following a shooting that left one dead in Carolina Forest over Thanksgiving weekend.

Devon Charles Smith, 17, was charged with murder in connection to the incident, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

The shooting took place Nov. 27 in Augusta Plantation off of River Oaks Drive, according to police. EMS personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced one person dead. The name of the victim hasn’t been released by the Horry County coroner’s office.

Smith, of Conway, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to online records.