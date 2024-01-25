Conway teen charged with murder after shooting two people, police say

A Conway man has been charged with murder in a shooting that killed one person and left another injured.

Tre’Shawn Davis, 19, was arrested Jan. 18 by Horry County Police and charged with murder, attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday without bail.

Details on the shooting are limited, but according to an arrest warrant, police responded to Cheryl Road in the Loris area at 1:08 p.m. on Jan. 16 in regards to a shooting. The report said that Davis shot one person and injured another with a handgun. Both were transported to the hospital, where apparently the one victim died.

The name of the person killed has not been released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.