Conway teenager accused of shooting arrested, facing attempted murder charge
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a September shooting in Conway, according to police records.
Tyron Pressley, of Conway, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Pressley was arrested Tuesday and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to online booking records.
Pressley is accused of shooting a person in the abdomen “with the intent to fatally injure,” an arrest warrant states.
Officers responded to the shooting in Conway on Bethel Road after 6 p.m. on Sept. 27, according to an incident report.
No additional details have been released.
He is still incarcerated as of Wednesday afternoon. No bail has been set.