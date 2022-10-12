Conway teenager accused of shooting arrested, facing attempted murder charge

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a September shooting in Conway, according to police records.

Tyron Pressley, of Conway, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pressley was arrested Tuesday and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to online booking records.

Pressley is accused of shooting a person in the abdomen “with the intent to fatally injure,” an arrest warrant states.

Officers responded to the shooting in Conway on Bethel Road after 6 p.m. on Sept. 27, according to an incident report.

No additional details have been released.

He is still incarcerated as of Wednesday afternoon. No bail has been set.