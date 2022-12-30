Conway Waffle House employee defends himself against intruders with his own gun

A Waffle House employee in Conway defended himself against two men started assaulting him inside the restaurant while customers were inside.

WMBF News first reported on the incident.

Officers were called to the Waffle House along Highway 544 near Singleton Ridge Road in Conway for an assault with possible shots fired. An employee and several witnesses said that two men ran inside and jumped the counter, according to WMBF News.

One man hit the worker from behind, while the other stood nearby with a gun, the police report states.

The incident report said that employee armed himself with his gun and ran the two men off, according to WMBF News. But when he got to the doorway, the two men began firing at him and he returned fire.

Heavy damage was done to the restaurant and multiple shell casings were collected.

Horry County police said the case was closed, according to WMBF News.