Conway woman stabbed multiple times after altercation at CW’s Wings and Ribs

A Conway woman was stabbed multiple times on Friday when a fight that began in a local restaurant escalated, according to police.

28-year-old Brooke Lori Causey, who is from the area, has been charged with attempted murder, disorderly conduct and drug charges after she allegedly stabbed another woman six times with a pocket knife.

The other woman, a 27-year-old, suffered stab wounds once in the neck and five other times in the abdomen. She was taken to the Grand Strand Medical Center, according to the incident report.

Conway police were dispatched to CW’s Wings and Ribs on Rivertown Boulevard and arrived at 11:17 p.m. on Friday, but when they arrived, both the victim and Causey were gone, according to the incident report.

Police wrote in the incident report that the person who called the police said that the fight between the two women began in the restaurant and they were soon asked to leave.

“Officers on scene discovered what appeared to be blood stains on the pavement,” the incident report read. “Shortly after clearing the area, Horry County Police received a call in reference to a person who had recently been stabbed.”

When police arrived on the scene to that call, the 27-year-old with stab wounds was transported to the hospital.

Causey was soon located in her car and taken into custody.

Online booking records report that Causey was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday on an $85,440 bond.

There is no available information at this time regarding the victim’s health.