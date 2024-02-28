Conway woman wanted dad’s $1 million inheritance. So she hired man to kill him, jury rules

A Conway woman was convicted Wednesday for hiring a man to kill her father and half brother after prosecutors argued her motive was inheriting $1 million of her father’s money.

Samantha Ford Rabon, 39, was convicted of two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. She was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison, followed by a consecutive total of 30 additional years. Rabon will not be eligible for parole.

Rabon’s trial began Feb. 19 and included testimony from the man hired by Rabon to kill Robert Marion Ford Jr., 59, and his son, Robbie Stetson Ford, 25.

Both men were found shot to death on Aug. 18, 2018, at their Conway home. They had been killed the day before.

The victims’ Ford Escape was found partially burned in a field in Nichols, the release adds.

DNA developed from cigarette butts and a skull cap located in and around the vehicle eventually led the police to Randy Grainger. Teresa Martin, a cousin of Rabon, was also involved in the case.

Martin was questioned by police on the second anniversary of the killings. She told police that Rabon asked her to bring Grainger to see her and asked Grainger if he would kill her father and half-brother so that she could inherit all of her father’s money, the release said.

Martin pleaded guilty last April to accessory after the fact and testified in the trial of Randy Grainger, who was convicted of two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and second-degree arson. Grainger was also sentenced to consecutive life terms. Both Martin and Grainger testified in Rabon’s trial.

Several witnesses from financial institutions testified as to the $1 million amount that Rabon inherited as a result of the murders.

During the trial, the defense argued that Rabon’s mother was the one who masterminded the plot, the release said.

“In my 30 years of prosecution, these are the most heinous murders I have ever seen,” Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor, said. “The idea that someone would have their family killed out of pure greed is untenable. ... Hopefully, this brings some measure of comfort to the rest of the victims’ family and allows them to, at long last, begin the healing process.”