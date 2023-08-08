Conwy: Warning to avoid sea as E.coli found in north Wales

The routine testing of bathing water at North Shore and Cayley Promenade showed raised levels of bacterial pollution

Swimmers have been warned not to enter the sea due to bacterial pollution at beaches in north Wales.

Natural Resource Wales (NRW) is trying to trace the source of the pollution after routine summer testing highlighted raised levels of E.coli and intestinal enterococci.

Conwy council put up warnings telling visitors of the pollution at Colwyn Bay, Rhos-on-Sea and on North Shore in Llandudno.

NRW said the water was being tested.

The council said: "We were notified about levels of bacteria in bathing water at North Shore and Cayley Promenade by NRW who carry out regular water quality testing.

"Notices advising against swimming or paddling in the sea were put out on Saturday."

NRW said: "We continue to investigate potential sources of pollution after bathing water samples collected last week at Llandudno North Shore and Colwyn Bay showed high levels of bacteria.

"Dŵr Cymru/Welsh Water have confirmed that there are no issues with the sewer line and their assets are operating normally."

It added water samples were being taken from the "affected locations" and Welsh Water was assisting in the collection from "surface water drains further inland".

The results from the tests should be known in about two days and warning notices will likely be removed if bacteria levels drop to acceptable levels.