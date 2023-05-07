Conwy: Warning as dog dies from suspected algae poisoning

National Resources Wales has warned that people keep themselves and pets away from the water

A dog has died of suspected algae poisoning, prompting a warning for people to keep pets out of the water.

National Resources Wales said there was possible blue-green algae in rock pools around Penmaen Park, near Penmaenmawr Sailing Club, where the dog collapsed.

Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) is a bacteria that most commonly occurs in fresh water and can be fatal to pets.

People have been urged to keep themselves and pets out of the water if they are in the area, in Conwy county.

The algae produces toxins which can cause skin rashes, nausea, eye irritation, vomiting, fever, diarrhoea and muscular or joint pain if swallowed.

Dogs are at risk of death if they swim in or drink contaminated water, or if it gets stuck in their fur and they ingest it while cleaning.