Conyers police looking for armed and dangerous man who they say shot at his brother

Conyers Police are looking for an armed and dangerous man.

Police say Randy Clark fired two rounds at his brother during an argument on Tuesday, September 19 in Conyers.

Clark is described as 5′ 11″ tall and weighing 240 lbs.

Police say to use caution if you encounter him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Clark.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 404-577-8477 or visiting www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.

