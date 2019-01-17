Conzzeta AG (VTX:CON) Has Attractive Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Conzzeta AG (VTX:CON) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. CON is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive track record of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Conzzeta here.

CON delivered a bottom-line expansion of 54% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did CON outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Machinery industry expansion, which generated a 29% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. CON is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that CON manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. CON appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 11.48x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CON’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CON’s outlook. Valuation: What is CON worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CON is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CON? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

