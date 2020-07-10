COOCAA to Kick off Grand Promotion on LAZADA in the Philippines, Offering Huge Benefits to Customer

MANILA, Philippines, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COOCAA is about to kick off its mid-year promotion campaign on LAZADA, an e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, on July 15th. Through diversified marketing approaches, COOCAA is going to provide Filipino consumers with a wide range of shopping benefits and brand-new audio-visual experiences at home.

For this grand promotion, COOCAA recommends 50S6G and 55S3N to Filipino consumers. As star products of COOCAA, these two models feature superior configuration and functionality.

Among them, 50S6G is a high-end TV product, which breaks the visual and audio borders with an infinity screen design, 4K Dolby high-definition image quality and DTS surround sound configuration, allowing users to enjoy a theater-level experience. Besides, it is equipped with the Android 9.0 system, AI technology, voice control, and ultra-high-definition (UHD) Netflix streaming, YouTube browsing, screen mirroring with other functions, providing users with a smart home life of fashion and technology. (For details, https://bit.ly/2O4gG97)

The 55S3N UHD TV is an extremely cost-effective highlighted new product equipped with the Dolby audio/visual effects, 4K UHD image quality, and DTS surround sound configuration. Thanks to ultra-HD Netflix streaming, YouTube browsing, screen mirroring and other functions, it enables users to enjoy the fun brought by smart TV and brings a more convenient and user-friendly TV watching experience. (For details, click https://bit.ly/31SDiBq)

In addition to these star products it recommends, COOCAA will also unveil multiple smart TV series at this campaign and offer a few shopping benefits including "Share for Discount" to consumers.

On the day of the grand promotion, COOCAA will offer consumers 50% discount vouchers on live streaming as well as commemorative T-shirts, backpacks and other shopping gifts. Eligible consumers will be entitled to COOCAA audio systems. On top of that, COOCAA will randomly pick 715 lucky consumers during the promotion period and present each of them with a COOCAA earbud. Notably, the one who spends the most on that day will be rewarded with a Switch Lite.

With unprecedented discount, generous benefits and prizes, diversified interactions, and super-quality COOCAA smart TVs, the COOCAA July 15 LAZADA Mid-Year promotion will open up unlimited possibilities for users to improve the quality of life and obtain high-end audio-visual experience. What else are you waiting for? Follow COOCAA Store on LAZADA (https://bit.ly/3f8BqIB) or @COOCAA social network now to get more event updates!

